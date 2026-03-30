Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (NMIBC) Market to Grow by $1 Billion During 2026-2030 - Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Research & Development, and Merck & Co. Lead the Competition

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) market size has experienced robust growth, increasing from $3.66 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $4.82 billion by 2030. This expansion is driven by factors such as a rise in early diagnosis, enhanced use of transurethral resection, and increased adoption of immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Improvements in hospital pharmacy infrastructure and the development of online and retail pharmacy channels have also contributed significantly.

Personalized medicine is playing a crucial role in steering NMIBC market growth. This approach, which tailors treatment plans to an individual's genetic makeup and lifestyle, is facilitated by advancing genomic research and enhanced diagnostic tools. Recent data from the Personalized Medicine Coalition indicated that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, illustrating strong year-on-year growth.

Corporate developments continue to shape the NMIBC landscape. ImmunityBio Inc. received FDA approval for ANKTIVA (N-803) in March 2024 for BCG-unresponsive patients, highlighting the importance of innovative immunotherapies. ANKTIVA, an IL-15 agonist, stimulates immune cells to attack cancerous cells. Additionally, a partnership between Ferring Pharmaceuticals and SK Pharmteco aims to bolster the production of Adstiladrin, a gene therapy to treat high-risk NMIBC.

The competitive landscape is rich with leading companies like Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co Inc, AstraZeneca plc, and many others spearheading innovation and driving market dynamics. These companies are pivotal in the development and distribution of effective therapies and are crucial to market competitiveness.

In regional context, North America led the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is forecasted to exhibit the fastest growth through the next decade. Global market coverage spans across developed and emerging economies, inclusive of major players in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and South America.

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Report Scope:

Markets Covered: By Stage, Treatment, Tumor, and End-User categories.

By Stage, Treatment, Tumor, and End-User categories. Companies Mentioned: Includes industry leaders like Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co Inc; AstraZeneca; Genentech Inc; and more.

Includes industry leaders like Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co Inc; AstraZeneca; Genentech Inc; and more. Countries Covered: Covers a wide geographic span including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more.

Covers a wide geographic span including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and more. Regions: Diverse regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Diverse regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa. Time Series: Encompasses five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

Encompasses five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts. Data and Sourcing: Includes market growth ratios, GDP comparisons, and competitive market shares, all sourced via end notes.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer market report include:

Johnson & Johnson

Janssen Research & Development LLC

Merck & Co Inc

AstraZeneca plc

Astellas Pharma US Inc

EMD Serono Inc

Genentech Inc

Aura Biosciences Inc

UroGen Pharma Ltd

Protara Therapeutics Inc

Istari Oncology Inc

Heat Biologics Inc

Viventia Bio Inc

ImmunityBio Inc

Altor BioScience Corporation

SURGE Therapeutics Inc

Pfizer Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

CG Oncology Inc

Tyra Biosciences Inc

Prokarium Ltd

ImmVira Pharma Co Ltd

Trigone Pharma Ltd

enGene Holdings Inc

Atonco Pharma Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5lfrn7

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