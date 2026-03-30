Neuroblastoma Market Analysis Report 2026-2030 | Rising Childhood Cancer Incidence Fuels Demand | Identify Lucrative Growth Segments for Investment Purposes

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuroblastoma Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The neuroblastoma market has witnessed significant growth, projected to expand from $3.14 billion in 2025 to $3.32 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8%. Factors driving this growth include an increase in pediatric neuroblastoma cases and advancements in treatment modalities, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy vaccines. Clinical diagnostic capabilities have also improved, leading to better early detection and heightened awareness of childhood cancer symptoms.

Looking ahead, the neuroblastoma market is set to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $4.12 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.5%. This growth is bolstered by ongoing research in targeted therapy, increased investments in cell therapy products, and adoption of precision oncology methods. Innovations such as advanced diagnostic imaging and pediatric immunotherapy solutions are key contributors. Emerging trends include the adoption of immunotherapy vaccines, targeted oral chemotherapy, and monoclonal antibody treatments, alongside advances in regenerative oncology.

The increasing incidence of childhood cancers, including neuroblastoma, is a primary market driver. Improved diagnostic methods and greater awareness, coupled with genetic and environmental factors, contribute to rising case numbers. In the United States, an estimated 9,620 children under 15 are expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2024, an increase from 5,290 in 2023, according to the American Cancer Society. This reality underscores the critical need for targeted therapies that improve outcomes and reduce recurrence risks.

Key industry players are advancing therapeutic interventions; for instance, Renaissance Pharma Ltd. has in-licensed Hu14.18K322A from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, targeting high-risk neuroblastoma with humanized anti-GD2 monoclonal antibodies. Similarly, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired Apeiron Biologics AG, enhancing its portfolio with royalty rights to high-value immunotherapies like Qarziba.

Prominent companies in this sector include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and others like MacroGenics Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. While North America dominated the market in 2025, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to lead growth rates moving forward.

This comprehensive neuroblastoma market research report provides vital insights, offering detailed analysis of market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities for industry stakeholders.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global outlook with coverage of 16 key geographies.

Evaluate the effects of critical macro factors including geopolitical conflicts, trade dynamics, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional strategies using local data analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment purposes.

Outpace competitors with market forecasts, drivers, and trends.

Comprehend customer dynamics through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and branding.

Assess total addressable market (TAM) to determine market potential.

Utilize reliable data for enhancing both internal and external presentations.

Receive the latest data along with an Excel data sheet for effortless analysis and extraction.

Access an interactive Excel dashboard for comprehensive data insights.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Products include Tablets, Vaccines, and others; Treatments span Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy; distribution channels are both Online and Offline; end-users are Hospitals and Clinics.

Products include Tablets, Vaccines, and others; Treatments span Chemotherapy and Immunotherapy; distribution channels are both Online and Offline; end-users are Hospitals and Clinics. Subsegments: Differentiated by Tablets, Vaccines, and other product types like Injectable Drugs and Monoclonal Antibodies.

Differentiated by Tablets, Vaccines, and other product types like Injectable Drugs and Monoclonal Antibodies. Companies Mentioned: Acclaimed firms such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and more are covered.

Acclaimed firms such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and more are covered. Countries and Regions: A global analysis including nations like Australia, Brazil, China, and many more, grouped into regions such as Asia-Pacific and Western Europe.

A global analysis including nations like Australia, Brazil, China, and many more, grouped into regions such as Asia-Pacific and Western Europe. Time Series and Data Segmentation: Report includes five-year historic data and ten-year forecasts with detailed country and regional breakdowns.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Neuroblastoma market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

Sartorius AG

Recordati S.p.A.

United Therapeutics Corporation

BeiGene Ltd.

MacroGenics Inc.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

EUSA Pharma (UK) Ltd.

US WorldMeds LLC

Ascentage Pharma

Laboratorio Elea Phoenix S.A

Curis Inc.

PersonGen BioTherapeutics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd.

Essential Pharma S.A

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76s5je

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