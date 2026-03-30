Uveal Neoplasms Markets, Companies, and Investment Opportunities Analysis 2026-2030

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Uveal Neoplasms Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global uveal neoplasms market has demonstrated robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $1.14 billion in 2025 to $1.2 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This upward trend is primarily due to advancements in ophthalmic diagnostic tools, expansion of specialized eye care centers, heightened awareness of ocular tumors, and the availability of radiation-based therapies.

Further growth is anticipated, with the market expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Key drivers in this forecast include increased adoption of precision medicine, heightened investment in ocular oncology research, and expanded use of immunotherapy and advanced imaging diagnostics. Trends suggest a growing emphasis on targeted treatments, early tumor detection, and personalized treatment regimens.

The rising incidence of eye cancer significantly propels market growth. Uveal neoplasms, notably uveal melanoma, pose serious health risks due to their potential to metastasize, particularly to the liver. Factors like better detection methods, environmental exposure, and aging populations contribute to the increased incidence. Data from Cancer Research UK highlights a 50% projected rise in eye cancer rates in the UK from 2023-2038, reaching 3 cases per 100,000 annually by 2038.

Major industry players are concentrating on liver-directed therapies, such as percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP), to improve localized tumor control while minimizing systemic toxicity. In August 2023, Delcath Systems, Inc. received FDA approval for HEPZATO KIT, a PHP-based therapy for metastatic uveal melanoma, demonstrating significant tumor response and disease control. This allows for higher localized drug concentration with reduced systemic exposure.

Strategic mergers, such as the one between TriSalus Life Sciences and MedTech Acquisition Corporation in August 2023, are expected to enhance treatment platforms for liver and pancreatic cancers. This merger aims to drive technological advancements, sales growth, and secure funding for key initiatives.

Leading companies in this market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., along with others like IDEAYA Biosciences and Bristol-Myers Squibb. North America is currently the largest region in the uveal neoplasms market, with global coverage extending to Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

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Report Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Treatment Type: Drugs; Therapy

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral; Injectable; Other Route Administration

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies; Online Pharmacies; Retail Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Drugs: Chemotherapeutic Agents; Targeted Therapy Drugs; Immunotherapy Drugs

2) By Therapy: Radiation Therapy; Laser Therapy; Photodynamic Therapy

Companies Mentioned: Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, and more.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Time Series: Includes five-year historic data and ten-year forecasts.

Data Segmentation: Comprehensive data on country and regional market segments, growth ratios, and competitor shares.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Uveal Neoplasms market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co. Inc.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verastem Oncology Inc.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Immunocore Holdings PLC

Aura Biosciences

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.

Syncona Limited

iOnctura SA

Linnaeus Therapeutics, Inc.

Delcath Systems Inc

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8s4jfl

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