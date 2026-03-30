Van Lang Global School Unveiled: A Strategic Education Hub Linking Vietnam, China, and the Asia-Pacific

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Van Lang University (VLU), a leading private institution in Vietnam, has officially announced the launch of Van Lang Global School (VGS). This future-oriented education model integrates international academic standards with a practice-driven ecosystem, signaling a strategic shift for the University - from a traditional education provider to a forward-looking learning ecosystem.

Based in Ho Chi Minh City, VGS is positioned as a platform for regional collaboration, aiming to strengthen academic and industry linkages with partners across China, Singapore, the United States, and the broader Asia-Pacific. The VGS prepares students to operate across borders, cultures, and industries in an increasingly interconnected world.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As Asia accelerates its digital transformation, there is a growing demand for talent equipped with global competencies and cross-cultural fluency. VGS addresses this through three core principles: “International by Curriculum”, “Sandbox Spirit” and “Industry by Design”. Academic programs are benchmarked against global standards, with over 70% of courses delivered in English and aligned with globally recognized frameworks, including Singapore’s SkillsFuture.

At VGS, learning is interdisciplinary and practice-oriented, focusing on systems thinking, critical thinking, creativity, and cross-cultural collaboration. A defining feature is its “Co-creation Model” where corporations and experts actively shape the learning experience. Through the Global Industry Council, senior executives contribute to curriculum design, teaching, and mentorship, ensuring graduates are equipped with capabilities relevant to global markets.

The School is supported by a network of more than 300 partners, including multinational corporations, top-ranked universities and innovation centers. This ecosystem provides opportunities for internships and cross-border talent mobility, particularly between Vietnam, Singapore, and China. With over 6,000 international students, VLU continues to expand its global footprint and cross-border academic engagement.

Beyond academic training, VGS emphasizes holistic development by nurturing personal identity, ethical values, and resilience. Its “sandbox” learning environment encourages students to experiment and learn from real-world challenges. At the heart of VGS is the Global Impact & Innovation Center - an interdisciplinary hub where learning moves into real-world problem-solving. Designed as a dynamic sandbox, the Center empowers students to tackle complex issues and work on real business cases provided by industry partners. It also serves as a launchpad for entrepreneurship, allowing students to incubate startup ideas and test business models in a supportive environment.

Dr. Luong Thi Phuong Nhi, Vice President of Van Lang University and Principal of VGS, shared: “The world is not just changing fast; it is changing unpredictably. Higher education must evolve beyond the simple transmission of knowledge to become a crucible for capability and character. VGS is our answer - a space where students learn not just to know, but to adapt, grow, and create meaningful value while remaining grounded in their inner strength.”

Mr. Tran Si Chuong, economist and member of the Global Industry Council, added: “The core value of education lies in the ability to think - knowing how to ask questions and adapt. Universities must become environments that cultivate independent thinking. As societal needs evolve, institutions must become more open and practice-oriented to shape people who can lead their own lives in any context.”

Ms. Ton Nu Thi Ninh, veteran education diplomat, emphasized: “Vietnamese youth must learn not only to know, but to understand themselves, their country, and the world. With understanding comes the ability to act and make a difference. That is the key for Vietnam to truly 'take off'.”

Recognizing China as a global powerhouse in technology and higher education - a market projected to reach US$55,187.9 million by 2030 - VGS has designed its ecosystem to facilitate cross-border talent mobility. By integrating global standards with deep industry engagement, VGS provides a platform for Vietnamese and international students to engage with China’s massive innovation hubs, fostering a new generation of professionals who can navigate the complexities of the world's second-largest economy.

With its integration of global standards and industry engagement, VGS is expected to serve as a strategic bridge between Vietnam and key education and innovation hubs across Asia. The initiative reinforces regional cooperation in talent development, contributing to a new generation of globally capable professionals.

About Van Lang University

Van Lang University is one of the leading universities in Vietnam, ranked #251 in Asia and #392 globally for academic reputation. Guided by the vision of “Vietnam Forward” and “Future Ready,” VLU creates a learning environment where each student is empowered to explore, grow, and realize their full potential.

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Media contact: my.lnt@vlu.edu.vn