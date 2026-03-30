Paranasal Sinus Cancer Markets and Competition Outlook 2026-2030 - Precision Oncology, Minimally Invasive Surgeries, and Expanded Cancer Care Models Drive Revenue Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paranasal Sinus Cancer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The paranasal sinus cancer market has shown robust growth, with a size increase from $1.1 billion in 2025 to an expected $1.18 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. Historical growth factors include delayed diagnosis due to nonspecific symptoms, limited access to specialized oncology centers, and reliance on traditional treatment methods.

The market is projected to expand to $1.51 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.5%. Key growth drivers include advancements in targeted therapy and immunotherapy, adoption of AI-supported diagnostic imaging, increased investments in rare cancer research, and the expansion of multidisciplinary cancer care models.

The evolving trends emphasize precision oncology, minimally invasive surgical techniques, and multimodal treatment strategies, contributing to improved early diagnosis and patient-centered cancer care. The surge in oncology research investments, driven by the global cancer burden and demand for innovative therapies, significantly fuels market expansion. For instance, in May 2024, IQVIA noted that global spending on cancer medicines reached $223 billion, with projections to hit $409 billion by 2028, reflecting a substantial rise in investment and interest.

The increase in clinical trials is notably propelling the market's growth. Advances in medical research and supportive regulatory frameworks drive the prevalence of trials, enhancing therapeutic development and understanding of paranasal sinus cancer. In December 2024, a rise in UK clinical trials from 411 to 426, as reported by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, exemplifies this trend. Such efforts contribute to improved patient outcomes and lessened treatment side effects.

Market players are prioritizing innovations like perioperative chemo-immunotherapy regimens to secure a competitive edge. This approach uses immune checkpoint inhibitors in conjunction with chemotherapy, aiming for tumor size reduction pre-surgery. For example, Coherus Biosciences initiated a Phase II trial of toripalimab with carboplatin and docetaxel, evidencing a move towards broadening treatment modalities for rare paranasal sinus cancers.

Leading companies in the paranasal sinus cancer market include Bristol-Myers Squibb, Penn Medicine, and more, working across major regions such as North America, which was the largest market in 2025. Asia-Pacific is forecasted as the fastest-growing region. The geographic span includes Australia, China, the USA, among others, reflecting a widespread international market presence.

This report answers key questions about the largest and fastest growing markets for paranasal sinus cancer, its economic relations, and the forces that will shape it, including technological disruptions and regulatory shifts. The study covers market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, and competitive landscapes, underpinned by robust forecasts.

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Markets Covered:

By Type: Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, Mucoepidermoid Carcinoma, Other Types

By Diagnosis: Medical History And Physical Examination, Imaging Tests, Biopsy, Other Diagnosis

By Treatment: Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy

By End-User: Hospital And Clinics, Cancer Treatment And Research Center, Research Laboratories, Other End-Users

Companies Mentioned: Bristol-Myers Squibb, Penn Medicine, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, among others.

Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, USA, among others.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Paranasal Sinus Cancer market report include:

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Penn Medicine

MD Anderson Cancer Center

RWJBarnabas Health

Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research

Stanford Health Care

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Massachusetts General Hospital

The University of Chicago Medical Center

City of Hope

Moffitt Cancer Center

Northwestern Medicine

UK Markey Cancer Center

Karmanos Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc.

VCU Massey Cancer Center

Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center

Fulgent Pharma

Duke University Health System

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/adgxbs

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