2026 Yangzhou Half Marathon Kicks Off in Full Spring

YANGZHOU, China, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2026 Yangzhou Half Marathon and the 4th East Asian Half Marathon Championships kicked off at the Yangzhou Citizens' Center Plaza on March 29, as 23,000 runners surged past the ancient canals and through the historic streets, tracing the springtime splendor of the "World Capital of Canals" with every stride.

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This year's event drew elite athletes from 35 countries and regions, delivering a spectacular performance of athletic excellence. Both the men's and women's competitions witnessed historic breakthroughs: Kenya's Alex NZIOKA MATATA claimed the men's title with a time of 00:59:11, while Miriam CHEBET took the women's gold in 01:06:27. Both athletes shattered the course records and set new all-time bests for half marathons in China, elevating the event's international stature through world-class competition.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Yangzhou Marathon, and more significantly, its inaugural appearance since earning World Athletics' "Platinum Label" status. As one of only four Platinum Label half marathons in China, this year's event fully embraces the highest international standards, deploying AI-powered robotic assistants throughout the course to ensure seamless, cutting-edge race operations.

Held during Yangzhou's legendary "misty March" when spring reaches its peak, the marathon transcends pure competition to become a comprehensive showcase of the city's allure. The course winds past iconic cultural landmarks such as the Dongguan Ancient Ferry, Wenchang Pavilion, Slender West Lake, and Daming Temple, allowing runners to traverse the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal and immerse themselves in millennia of history. Participants don't merely race; they journey through the poetic "Yangzhou in March" landscape, experiencing firsthand the profound cultural legacy of this ancient city.