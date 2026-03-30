Paraganglioma Market Trends and Investment Opportunities 2026-2030

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paraganglioma Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The paraganglioma market is on an upward trajectory, with projections indicating a growth from $3.02 billion in 2025 to $3.76 billion by 2030, achieving a CAGR of 4.4%. This growth is propelled by advancements in biologic and immunotherapy drugs, a surge in autoimmune and infectious disorders, and innovative integrations like AI in diagnostics, teleophthalmology, and digital monitoring. These trends are reshaping the landscape of the paraganglioma market, enhancing diagnostic and treatment pathways.

Investment influx in oncology research is a key driver, addressing the global cancer burden with targeted and immunotherapy treatments. Significantly, spending on cancer medicines by IQVIA soared to $223 billion in 2023, with expectations to hit $409 billion by 2028. These investments support advancements in early diagnosis and improved treatment options for paraganglioma, fortifying clinical trials for more effective drug development.

Personalized medicine is a significant growth factor, tailoring treatments based on genetic markers. The use of genetic profiling in treatments enhances efficacy and minimizes side effects, vital for conditions linked to germline pathogenic variants in genes like SDHB and RET. In 2023, the FDA approved an increased number of personalized treatments, showcasing the impact of this evolving approach on the paraganglioma market.

Companies in the paraganglioma market, such as Merck & Co. Inc., are developing advanced therapies. For instance, the FDA's priority review of Welireg aims at providing targeted treatment for both pediatric and adult patients with advanced paraganglioma, illustrating the focus on innovative treatment developments.

Key players in the sector include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Mount Sinai, and Stanford Health Care, among others, reflecting a robust competitive landscape. North America remains the market leader, while Asia-Pacific is poised as the fastest-growing region.

Report Scope

This report offers insights into market size, regional dynamics, and trends, providing stakeholders a strategic vantage point for engaging with the paraganglioma industry. The report underscores the pivotal role of early detection and personalized treatment solutions in managing this rare neuroendocrine tumor.

Reasons to Purchase:

Acquire a global understanding with the extensive coverage of 16 geographies.

Analyze the influence of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulation changes.

Formulate regional strategies with localized data analysis.

Target growth segments for investment opportunities.

Outperform competition using predictive data and current drivers.

Understand consumer behavior through end-user analytics.

Benchmark against competitors based on market share and branding.

Evaluate potential with total addressable market analysis and market attractiveness scores.

Support presentations with high-quality data and updates.

Receive timely data updates along with an Excel dashboard for analysis.

Markets Covered: Types include Sympathetic and Parasympathetic Paragangliomas, among others. Origin, treatment types, distribution channels, and end-users are thoroughly examined. Subsegments dive into specific details like adrenal and extra-adrenal types.

Companies Mentioned: Key players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Mount Sinai, Stanford Health Care, and others.

Geographical Scope: Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain. Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.17 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Paraganglioma market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mount Sinai

Penn Medicine

Stanford Health Care

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

UT Health San Antonio

The University of Chicago Medical Center

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Invitae Corp.

Clinigen Group plc

Fulgent Genetics

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Inc.

Oncology Hematology Care Inc.

Enterome

National Institutes of Health Clinical Center

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pheo Para Alliance

Saint John's Cancer Institute

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bytb7z

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