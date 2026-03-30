Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Treatment Market to Grow at 13% CAGR During 2026-2030, Led by Pfizer, Roche, Merck & Co., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Novartis, and GlaxoSmithKline

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Treatment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pancreatic adenocarcinoma treatment market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $2.41 billion in 2025 to $2.73 billion in 2026 at a 13.3% CAGR. This escalation is rooted in limited treatment alternatives, reliance on traditional chemotherapy, low early-stage diagnosis, and hospital-centric treatment approaches. Looking ahead, the market is expected to soar to $4.45 billion by 2030, driven by personalized targeted therapies, the rising use of monoclonal antibodies and immunotherapies, digital health solutions, and combination therapy protocols.

Increasing incidences of digestive system cancers are accelerating market growth, with pancreatic adenocarcinoma treatments crucial for improving survival rates and patient quality of life. In January 2023, the American Cancer Society forecasted 64,050 new pancreatic cancer cases in the U.S., with 50,550 expected deaths, highlighting the urgent need for effective treatment solutions. Market leaders are focusing on innovations like irinotecan liposome injections to enhance efficacy, reduce side effects, and tackle tumor resistance. Ipsen SA's recent U.S. FDA approval of Onivyde in combination with oxaliplatin exemplifies these efforts, improving drug delivery and therapeutic activity against pancreatic cancers.

The acquisition of Mirati Therapeutics by Bristol Myers Squibb in January 2024 enhances the latter's oncology pipeline, integrating assets targeting KRAS and MAPK pathways, significant for tackling certain pancreatic adenocarcinoma mutations. Companies like Pfizer Inc., Roche AG, and Merck & Co Inc. continue to dominate the market, taking bold strides in drug development and global distribution.

In 2025, North America led this market, while the regions of Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others contributed significantly. However, tariffs have impacted pricing dynamics, notably increasing costs for imported therapies. This situation encourages domestic manufacturing and innovation, ensuring resilience in local supply chains for cancer treatment.

Report Scope

The comprehensive pancreatic adenocarcinoma treatment market research report provides detailed insights into global market size, trends, competitors, and opportunities. It offers a holistic view of industry dynamics, underscoring the importance of innovations across chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.

Reasons to Purchase:

Access unparalleled global insights across 16 geographies.

Analyze the impacts of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate variations, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional and national strategies informed by localized data.

Pinpoint investment-ready growth segments.

Leverage forecast data to outperform competitors and understand market trends.

Gain customer insights via end-user analysis.

Benchmark against key competitors using criteria like market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to identify potential.

Utilize comprehensive data for internal and external presentations.

Receive updated data and an Excel sheet for effortless data extraction.

Supplement data with an Excel dashboard format for enhanced analysis.

Markets Covered: Chemotherapy; Targeted Therapy; Other Types

Subsegments: Chemotherapy - Monotherapy, Combination Therapy; Targeted Therapy - Small Molecule Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies; Other Types - Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy

Companies Mentioned: Pfizer Inc., Roche AG, Merck & Co Inc., Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and more.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historical and ten years forecast.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.73 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.45 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma Treatment market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

Roche AG

Merck & Co Inc.

Sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Mylan N.V.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Ipsen SA

Clovis Oncology Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Zydus Cadila

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w43wk1

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