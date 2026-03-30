Cling Films Market to Surpass $9.23 Billion by 2031, by Rapid Growth in the Food Industry - Latest Industry Research by The Insight Partners.

New Your, NY, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New comprehensive market research report published by The Insight Partners reveals that the Global Cling Films Market is projected to grow from US$ 6,426.11 million in 2024 to US$ 9,226.30 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Market Growth Highlights:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024, followed by Europe.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the U.S. cling film market is the increasing demand for convenient and hygienic food packaging solutions, supported by evolving consumer lifestyles and stringent food safety regulations. Cling films are widely used across households, retail, and foodservice sectors for preserving freshness and extending the shelf life of perishable products.

Additionally, regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are emphasizing the use of safe and compliant packaging materials. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on developing high-performance, food-grade, and sustainable film solutions, which are contributing to market expansion. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Primary Growth Driver: Growing Focus on Eco-Friendly Cling Films.

Key Segment: Polyethylene remains dominant, while biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) exhibits the highest CAGR (5.9%).

The cling films market is growing due to the rising need for convenient and sustainable food packaging. The rapid growth of the food service and retail sectors also plays a role. Consumers now prefer products with a longer shelf life, especially for perishables. Urbanization, changing lifestyles, and increased consumption of ready-to-eat and packaged foods are speeding up the use of cling films in homes and commercial kitchens. Furthermore, improvements in biodegradable and recyclable materials, along with strict food safety and hygiene rules, are pushing manufacturers to create high-quality cling films that keep products fresh, clear, and environmentally friendly.

Market Momentum Driven by Evolving Food Consumption and Sustainable Packaging Demand:

Momentum in the cling films market continues to grow as changing consumer lifestyles, expanding food retail networks, and rising demand for convenient food storage solutions drive widespread use. More people are consuming fresh produce, ready-to-eat meals, and packaged food products. This trend has increased the need for effective wrapping materials that keep food fresh, prevent contamination, and extend shelf life in both homes and businesses.

Manufacturers are shifting toward new cling film formulations, including biodegradable materials, recyclable polyethylene options, and PVC-free substitutes that tackle environmental and regulatory issues. Innovations in multilayer film technology, improved stretchability, better cling performance, and stronger oxygen and moisture barriers are changing product development strategies. These improvements allow for better food protection, less waste, increased transparency, and greater sustainability in supermarkets, food processing facilities, restaurants, and catering operations.

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Major Cling Films Companies Include:

Adex S.r.l.

Anchor Packaging LLC

Cedo Ltd

Multiwrap

POLIFILM

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp

Amcor Plc

Tilak Polypack Private Limited

Melitta Group Management GmbH & Co KG

James P Sim & Co Ltd

Cling Films Market Segmentation Analysis:

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is due to its superior clarity, strength, and moisture resistance. BOPP cling films provide better durability, longer shelf life, and higher recyclability compared to traditional materials. The rising demand for sustainable, lightweight, and effective food packaging solutions is speeding up their use in retail, food processing, and commercial packaging around the world.

Cast Cling Film to Hold the Largest Market Share

The cast cling film segment is expected to have a large share of the cling films market. Its use in food retail, supermarkets, and commercial kitchens is due to the need for clear, stretchable, and affordable wrapping solutions. Cast cling films provide even thickness, strong cling, and effective load stability, which makes them ideal for both manual and machine use. Increasing demand from food processing and pallet wrapping operations keeps driving large-scale production and market growth.

Food Segment to Dominate Industry Vertical Adoption

The food segment is expected to hold the largest share of the cling films market. The growing use of fresh produce, meat, dairy, and ready-to-eat products is boosting demand for effective food wrapping solutions that keep items fresh and increase shelf life. Food retailers, supermarkets, and processing companies focus on cling films that provide high transparency, strong cling performance, and food safety compliance. They also look for options that help reduce waste and improve operational efficiency.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the global cling films market during the forecast period. This growth is supported by:

Rapid expansion of food retail chains across China, India, and Southeast Asia

Growing consumption of packaged and ready-to-eat food products

Increasing demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions

Government regulations supporting food safety, hygiene, and plastic waste management

The region is using a wide range of affordable conventional cling films and sustainable film solutions to meet different food packaging needs. Manufacturers are providing PVC-based, polyethylene, and recyclable options to meet various performance, cost, and regulatory requirements in retail, food processing, and industrial packaging settings.

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Cling Films Market Dynamics:

Driver: Increasing Urbanization and Rapid Growth of Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Rapid urbanization and supermarket expansion are boosting demand for cling film to protect perishable foods. Consumers increasingly prefer hygienic, airtight packaging that extends shelf life for fresh produce, meat, dairy, and ready-to-eat items. Modern retail growth, particularly in the Asia Pacific and Latin America, drives bulk packaging adoption, enhances food safety, and supports sustained market growth.

Opportunity: Integration of Advanced Technologies

Integration of advanced technologies is enhancing cling films as high-performance, sustainable packaging solutions. Innovations like smart manufacturing, nanocomposites, and functional barrier layers improve film strength, shelf life, and hygiene, while traceability features support recyclability and regulatory compliance. These advancements help manufacturers meet food safety standards and brand expectations, enabling premium product positioning.

Challenge: Availability of Substitutes

Substitutes like paper packaging, beeswax wraps, and silicone covers are gaining popularity due to their reusability, sustainability, and effective food preservation, often outperforming cling films. Their long-term cost savings and continuous innovation in packaging technology are attracting environmentally conscious and budget-minded consumers, limiting demand growth for traditional cling films.

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Recent Developments:

In November 2025, Amcor Plc announced a significant expansion of its North America printing, lamination, and converting capabilities for the protein market. This expansion emphasizes Amcor’s strong heritage in the meat, poultry, and seafood industries and will support customers’ needs for flexible packaging.

In April 2024, Berry Global Group Inc. acquired F&S Tool, Inc. to expand its plastic packaging solutions to expand and strengthen its customer base and product portfolio in the market.

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