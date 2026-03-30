U.S. Imaging Services Market to Grow by $27 Billion During 2026-2033 - Early Disease Diagnosis Through Medical Imaging Spurs Demand Amidst Rising Cancer Cases

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Imaging Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology, Application, End Use, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. imaging services market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 104.25 billion in 2025 to USD 121.32 billion by 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% from 2026 to 2033. Key drivers of this expansion include the rising prevalence of cancer and cardiac disorders, alongside growing awareness and advancement in medical imaging technology.

Innovations in imaging techniques, such as X-ray, ultrasound, nuclear medicine scans, MRI, and CT scans, promise to enhance diagnostic precision, thus boosting market demand. As non-invasive diagnostic tools, these modalities are instrumental in early disease detection, significantly improving treatment outcomes. The surge in the aging population, high incidence of cancer, and substantial funding for research are further encouraging growth.

Healthcare professionals increasingly rely on medical imaging systems to guide minimally invasive surgeries, benefiting from quicker recovery, smaller incisions, reduced discomfort, and shorter hospitalizations. The demand for such advanced procedures, particularly for treating cancer and cardiovascular diseases, is projected to escalate, driven by alarming statistics from the National Cancer Institute, forecasting 2,041,910 new cancer cases and 618,120 fatalities in the U.S. by 2025.

Report Scope

The report explores the U.S. imaging services market segmentation, offering forecasts and analyses across technology, application, and end-use from 2021 to 2033.

Technology Outlook: Revenue projections for Mobile & Interim Imaging Services and Fixed Radiology Services.

Revenue projections for Mobile & Interim Imaging Services and Fixed Radiology Services. Application Outlook: Insights into markets for Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, and other applications.

Insights into markets for Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology, Cardiology, Gastroenterology, Neurology, and other applications. End Use Outlook: Market assessments for Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Mobile Imaging Providers, and others.

Why You Should Buy This Report:

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed regional and segment insights.

Detailed regional and segment insights. Competitive Landscape: Examination of key market players.

Examination of key market players. Future Trends: Insights into transformative trends and market drivers.

Insights into transformative trends and market drivers. Actionable Recommendations: Leverage findings for strategic business planning.

This report addresses:

Informed decision-making with robust market intelligence.

Market estimates and forecasts spanning 2018 to 2030.

Analyses of growth opportunities and emerging trends.

Revenue forecasts for informed market assessments.

Evaluation of competitive strategies and market share.

Innovations to maintain competitive advantage.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2025-2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $104.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $121.32 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered United States

The leading players profiled in this U.S. Imaging Services market report include:

Radnet, Inc.

Alliance Medical imaging

Inhealth Group

Sonic Healthcare

Dignity Health

Medica Group

Global Diagnostics

Novant Health

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited

Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc.

Unilabs

Healius Limited

Simonmed Imaging

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5i30d

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