Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) Market Rises to $8.33 Billion in 2026: Roche, Merck & Co., and Sanofi Leads the Industry

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC) market is set for notable expansion, with the market size anticipated to increase from $7.87 billion in 2025 to $8.33 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.8%. Continued growth is projected to peak at $10.35 billion by 2030, indicating a CAGR of 5.6%. This trend is driven by advancements in diagnostics, growing adoption of outpatient procedures, and the rising establishment of dermatologic oncology centers, along with improved access to early detection and novel targeted therapies.

Critical market directions include the heightened use of Mohs micrographic surgery, an increase in non-surgical therapies, expanded early screening programs, and a growing focus on minimally invasive procedures. The growing awareness that skin cancer management improves with enhanced early detection has spurred public health initiatives and increased demand for advanced diagnostic and treatment solutions.

Significant advancements in immuno-oncology therapies, such as PD-L1 inhibitors, are altering cSCC treatment paradigms. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. set a milestone by obtaining FDA approval for its PD-L1 blocker, Unloxcyt (cosibelimab-ipdl), in December 2024. This therapy marks a significant progression in immune system-enhancing treatments for advanced cSCC. Supported by data from the CK-301-101 clinical trial, this advance highlights the industry's shift towards targeted therapy solutions.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited's acquisition of Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. for approximately $355 million in March 2025 exemplifies strategic moves to enhance oncology portfolios and expand global market reach. This acquisition enables Sun Pharma to access and expand its repertoire with Checkpoint's cosibelimab, adding a valuable asset to manage advanced cSCC effectively across broader demographics.

Leading players shaping the cSCC landscape include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Novartis AG, among others. These companies are pioneering innovative treatments and dominating the market share.

Geographically, North America leads the market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region by 2030. Tariffs are influencing this market by raising the costs of imported diagnostic imaging equipment and therapies, thus encouraging local manufacturing and innovation in medical devices.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective, covering 16 critical geographies in the cSCC market.

Evaluate the impact of macro factors like geopolitical conflicts, economic policies, inflation, interest rates, and regulatory changes.

Develop tailored regional and country strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify growth segments offering investment opportunities.

Surpass competitors using forecast data and key market drivers.

Understand customers through detailed end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against major competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand equity.

Assess the total addressable market and market attractiveness to gauge potential growth.

Utilize high-quality data and analysis for both internal and external presentations.

Receive timely updates with the latest data, Excel dashboards for easy extraction and analysis.

Report Scope:

Market Coverage: In-depth analysis by treatment type, diagnosis method, and application.

In-depth analysis by treatment type, diagnosis method, and application. Companies Featured: Includes notable industry leaders like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Includes notable industry leaders like F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc. Geographies Covered: Detailed country analysis includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more.

Detailed country analysis includes Australia, Brazil, China, France, and more. Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other significant regions.

Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other significant regions. Data Segmentation: Comprehensive historical and forecast data segmented by country and region.

Comprehensive historical and forecast data segmented by country and region. Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or interactive reports with an Excel dashboard for detailed data insights.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.35 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (cSCC) market report include:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck & Co. Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

GSK plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Amgen Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Incyte Corporation

Shanghai Henlius Biotech Inc.

Fortress Biotech Inc.

Rakuten Medical Inc.

Morphogenesis Inc.

Vidac Pharma Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

AbbVie Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

LEO Pharma A/S

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpgag8

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