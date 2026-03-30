Carcinoid Tumor Market to Rise at 10.1% CAGR During 2026-2030: Increasing Obesity Rates Spur Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carcinoid Tumor Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global carcinoid tumor market is rapidly expanding, with projections showing it will surge from $1.77 billion in 2025 to $1.96 billion in 2026, achieving a CAGR of 10.5%. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $2.88 billion, driven by an increased focus on rare cancer treatments, advanced oncology care facilities, and novel therapies. Enhanced neuroendocrine tumor research and growing availability of somatostatin analog treatments are critical factors contributing to this growth.

Over the forecast period, innovation in targeted therapies, precision oncology, and personalized treatment plans will significantly boost the carcinoid tumor market. Key trends include the rising adoption of combination drug regimens, early tumor diagnosis emphasis, and specialized oncology treatment center expansion.

The obesity epidemic is a major growth driver for the carcinoid tumor market. Elevated body mass index levels, associated with lifestyle factors and increased intake of high-calorie foods, contribute to tumor development through chronic inflammation and other biological mechanisms. For instance, from 2023-2024, 64.5% of adults in England were classified as overweight or obese, up from 64% in the previous year, further fueling market growth.

Technological advancements, such as the fully automated chromogranin A (CgA) test, play a pivotal role in improving diagnostics and treatment outcomes. In October 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. secured FDA clearance for its CgA II KRYPTOR immunoassay, the first FDA-approved automated test of its kind. It allows for efficient tumor monitoring and treatment evaluation, enhancing laboratory accuracy and efficiency through TRACE technology.

In March 2024, Merck acquired Harpoon Therapeutics, marking a strategic expansion in their oncology pipeline. This acquisition aims to boost the development of cutting-edge immuno-oncology therapies, diversifying Merck's cancer treatment portfolio with Harpoon's innovative T-cell engagers designed for solid tumors.

The carcinoid tumor market is highly competitive, with key players like Novartis AG, Ipsen SA, Pfizer Inc., and Merck & Co Inc. leading advancements in cancer treatment. Geographic analysis reveals North America as the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region, driven by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and therapeutic research.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with extensive coverage spanning 16 geographies.

Evaluate the influence of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, tariffs, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional and country-specific strategies using localized data and insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investments.

Outperform competitors utilizing forecast data and market trends.

Understand consumer behavior through end-user analyses.

Benchmark against key competitors in terms of market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess the total addressable market (TAM) and leverage market attractiveness scoring for potential evaluation.

Support presentations with robust data and analysis, regularly updated and delivered with an Excel dashboard for seamless data extraction.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, Lung Neuroendocrine Tumors, etc.

Gastrointestinal, Pancreatic, Lung Neuroendocrine Tumors, etc. Treatments: Octreotide, Lanreotide, among others.

Octreotide, Lanreotide, among others. Routes of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, etc.

Oral, Parenteral, etc. End Users: Hospitals and Clinics, Academic Institutions, Research Organizations.

Subsegments: Include various types of gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and lung neuroendocrine tumors, along with other disease types.

Companies Mentioned: Novartis AG, Ipsen SA, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc, and others.

Geographies: Detailed analysis of markets in Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and additional countries across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, among others.

Data & Time Series: Offers five years of historical data and ten years of forecast data, delivering insightful ratios comparing market size and growth against related markets. It also incorporates GDP proportions and expenditure per capita, adding depth to the market context.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.96 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Carcinoid Tumor market report include:

Novartis AG

Ipsen SA

Pfizer Inc

Merck & Co Inc

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Eli Lilly and Company

Sanofi SA

AstraZeneca PLC

Bristol Myers Squibb

Amgen Inc

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

Bayer AG

Exelixis Inc

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

HUTCHMED

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Clovis Oncology

Taiho Pharmaceutical

Eisai Co Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqugwk

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