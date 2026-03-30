General (Ret.) Frank McKenzie, Former CENTCOM Commander, Joins Pallas Speakers Bureau

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pallas Advisors is pleased to announce that General (Ret.) Kenneth F. “Frank” McKenzie, Jr. has joined the Pallas Speakers Bureau, a platform connecting global audiences with top-tier national security experts. Following his retirement from the U.S. Marine Corps in 2022, General McKenzie has served as Executive Director of the Global and National Security Institute and Cyber Florida at the University of South Florida. He has also been named the 21st President of The Citadel, beginning in July 2026.

General McKenzie brings decades of experience leading large, complex organizations in high-pressure, rapidly evolving environments. His addition strengthens the Pallas Speakers Bureau’s ability to provide audiences with firsthand insights into leadership, strategic decision-making, and managing high-stakes challenges in complex environments.

“General McKenzie led CENTCOM during an extraordinarily consequential period for U.S. national security,” said Sally Donnelly, Founding Partner at Pallas Advisors. “His expertise in leadership, operations, and regional dynamics make him a remarkable addition to the Pallas Speakers Bureau.”

“I’m honored to join the Pallas Speakers Bureau,” said General McKenzie. “I look forward to helping audiences think strategically, act decisively, and lead effectively in any challenging environment.”

About General Frank McKenzie

General (Ret.) Kenneth F. “Frank” McKenzie, Jr. is a retired four-star U.S. Marine Corps general who served as the 14th Commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) from 2019-2022. In this role, he oversaw U.S. military operations across the Middle East during a period of significant geopolitical change, directing global counterterrorism operations, managing regional security challenges involving Iran and violent extremist organizations, and leading the complex withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. During his distinguished Marine Corps career, General McKenzie held senior strategic roles including Director of the Joint Staff and Director of Strategic Plans and Policy (J-5). He is widely recognized for his leadership in crisis environments and his deep expertise in military strategy, international security, and decision-making under pressure.

General McKenzie currently serves as Executive Director of the Global and National Security Institute and Cyber Florida at the University of South Florida. He has been named the 21st President of The Citadel, his alma mater, beginning in July 2026. A sought-after speaker and author of The Melting Point: High Command and War in the 21st Century, General McKenzie provides audiences with insights on global risk, leadership, and the evolving character of modern conflict.

About Pallas Speakers Bureau

The Pallas Speakers Bureau connects businesses and institutional leaders with senior national security and policy experts who have operated at the highest levels of government and global affairs. From the implications of conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East to space policy and global economic strategy, our speakers draw on decades of firsthand experience to inform impactful decision-making and effective leadership practices. The Pallas Speakers Bureau delivers trusted voices from high-stakes national security and policy roles directly to the command centers of global finance and the C-suites that lead them. For more information, please visit pallasadvisors.com/speakers and follow Pallas Advisors on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

Taylor Cameron | speakers@pallasadvisors.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8be85af9-3af4-45cb-9ca7-f5df7ae829eb