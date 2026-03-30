EUROPEAN WAX BUYOUT UPDATE: Kaskela Law Firm Continues Investigation into Inherent Fairness of $5.80 Per Share Buyout Announcement and Encourages EWCZ Shareholders to Contact the Firm

The firm is investigating whether the members of European Wax’s board of directors breached the securities laws or violated their fiduciary duties in connection with the buyout agreement





European Wax shareholders may be able to seek a higher price for their shares at no cost

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Kaskela Law LLC is continuing its investigation into the inherent fairness of the $5.80 per share European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ) (“European Wax”) shareholder buyout announcement to determine whether EWCZ investors will be receiving a sufficiently high cash price for their shares.

Click here for additional information: https://kaskelalaw.com/case/european-wax-center/

THE TRANSACTION:

On February 10, 2026, European Wax reported that it had agreed to be acquired by private investment firm General Atlantic at a price of $5.80 per share . Following the closing of the proposed transaction, shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

THE INVESTIGATION:

The investigation has discovered that the transaction as structured appears to have significant conflicts of interest, thus making the sales process and proposed per share price unfair to the company’s shareholders. Notably, at the time the transaction was announced, at least one analyst was maintaining a price target of $15.00 per share for European Wax Center shares – over 150% higher than the buyout price.

“Our firm is investigating whether the members of European Wax’s board of directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with agreeing to sell the company at a price well below what several stock analysts had targeted for EWCZ shares, and we encourage European Wax investors who think the buyout price is too low to promptly contact the firm to preserve their legal rights and options before the transaction closes” said attorney D. Seamus Kaskela, who is leading the firm’s investigation.

European Wax shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email at abell@kaskelalaw.com, to preserve their legal rights and options. Investors may also request additional information about this matter by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/european-wax-center/



ABOUT KASKELA LAW:

Kaskela Law exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about the firm, including the firm’s recent monetary recoveries for investors in mergers & acquisition litigation, please visit our website (www.kaskelalaw.com) or contact us today at (888) 715 – 1740.

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esquire

Adrienne Bell, Esquire

18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

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