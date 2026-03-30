Air Canada 2026 annual meeting and proxy circular

Board of Directors offer their deepest condolences and sympathy to everyone affected by tragic accident involving AC8646





MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada’s Notice of 2026 annual meeting of shareholders and management proxy circular (the “circular”) is being published and filed today where required.

“As we do every year, my fellow Board members and I look forward to reporting to shareholders about Air Canada’s achievements since we last gathered, and hearing from them about what’s on their minds,” said Vagn Sørensen, Chair of the Board.

“This year, we will do so only weeks after the tragic accident involving Air Canada Express Flight AC8646 as it landed at New York LaGuardia Airport on March 22, 2026.

We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the Jazz Captain and First Officer who lost their lives. We are all profoundly grateful for the actions they took to save the lives of others.

Finally, we extend our sincerest sympathies and regret for the distress and any physical injuries experienced by the passengers, crew members and firefighters who were affected by this terrible accident,” he added.

Business of the meeting

The circular contains important information about the matters to be voted on at the meeting, including the election of directors, the appointment of auditors, an advisory vote on executive compensation, an increase in the number of shares reserved for issuance under our long-term incentive plan, the ratification to 2029 of our current shareholder rights plan, and a shareholder proposal.

Our circular also describes the governance practices of our board of directors, which includes our approach and planning in respect of Board renewal and CEO succession, which have been a continuing priority. We also review our approach to executive compensation, including a detailed description of the board's assessment of the performance of Air Canada’s named executive officers for fiscal 2025 and related compensation decisions. Compensation for 2025 reflects Air Canada's overall performance. It takes into consideration solid financial results, capped by an exceptional fourth quarter, despite significant headwinds, as well as non-financial performance, across nine key areas important to our customers and shareholders.

Finally, our circular reviews our progress on priorities we know our shareholders care about, just as we do, such as safety, customer service, accessibility, employee well-being, representation and inclusion, and climate action. This also includes our commitment to official languages, which we have proudly maintained for more than 50 years, in a highly complex industry and on a scale and geographic breadth that is unmatched among other major Canadian companies.

Meeting location

The annual meeting will take place on Friday, May 1, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. PT (11:30 a.m. ET) in hybrid format allowing attendance in person at TELUS Garden, 510 West Georgia Street, 5th Floor, Vancouver, British Columbia or virtually by logging into a live webcast at aircanada.com/AGM, password “AC2026” (case sensitive). Additional meeting details can be found on Air Canada’s website at aircanada.com/shareholder-meetings.

Voting at the meeting

Air Canada encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the various methods available, including by internet or telephone, and in any event by noon (ET) on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. Instructions are included in the circular, which shareholders are encouraged to read carefully. Shareholders who hold shares through a broker or other intermediary should follow their instructions in time to have their vote counted.

Air Canada will make a $1 charitable donation to the Air Canada Foundation in respect of every shareholder account that votes their shares at the meeting, regardless of how they are voted. The Foundation is a registered charitable foundation that aims to improve the health and well-being of children under the guidance of its own board of directors.

Questions about the meeting or how to vote?

Shareholders may contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-855-682-4783 (toll-free in North America) or + 1-647-251-9743 (text and call enabled outside North America) or by email at contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com, including to vote directly by telephone using the QuickVote™ service of Broadridge Investor Communications.

Instructions regarding how to vote, ask questions and participate are included in the circular under Voting your shares and participating at the annual meeting.

Notice and access

Air Canada is using notice-and-access to deliver its circular and 2025 annual financial report to shareholders. These documents will be available online at www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/AC, on Air Canada’s website at aircanada.com/shareholder-meetings, and on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca. Shareholders may also request a paper copy of these documents as indicated in the notice of availability of meeting materials, which will be mailed to shareholders, and in the circular.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

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