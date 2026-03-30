Bile Duct Cancer Market to Grow by $1.07 Billion During 2026-2030: Key Trends, Investment Opportunities and Competitive Strategies Analyzed

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bile Duct Cancer Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bile duct cancer market is witnessing robust growth, expanding from $2.59 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $2.82 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth is fueled by advancements in early diagnostics, a rising incidence of liver and bile duct disorders, and the expansion of oncology treatment centers. Additionally, the increasing use of chemotherapy regimens and growing awareness of rare cancers contribute to market momentum.

Looking ahead, the bile duct cancer market is projected to reach $3.89 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 8.4%. Factors driving this expansion include increased investment in precision oncology research, the rising adoption of immunotherapy treatments, and advancements in diagnostic screening programs. Innovations such as AI-assisted cancer diagnostics and personalized treatment pathways are pivotal in this evolution. Key trends encompass the increased use of targeted and immunotherapy treatments, advanced diagnostic imaging techniques, and the integration of multidisciplinary cancer care models.

The surge in liver diseases, including hepatitis, cirrhosis, fatty liver disease, and liver cancer, is anticipated to further bolster the bile duct cancer market. Factors like higher alcohol intake, obesity, and viral infections including hepatitis contribute to this trend. For example, a World Health Organization report in July 2024 highlighted a 30.2% prevalence of chronic liver diseases, signaling an expanding group vulnerable to bile duct cancer.

Innovative therapies are being prioritized by major companies to enhance patient outcomes. Targeted therapies, which focus on specific genes or proteins, are disrupting cancer cell growth mechanisms, reducing side effects, and boosting treatment efficacy. A notable development was in August 2023 when Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. introduced FGFR Inhibitor LYTGOBI Tablets, offering a new treatment avenue for advanced bile duct cancer.

Strategic collaborations are also shaping the landscape, as seen with Lucence and Innovent Biologics Inc. This partnership, announced in July 2023, aims to integrate advanced molecular diagnostic capabilities with targeted therapy solutions for bile duct cancer, enhancing service offerings.

The market is dominated by key players such as AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, and many others. In 2025, North America was identified as the largest region in this market, with significant activities also noted across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a global perspective with coverage of 16 geographies.

Evaluate impacts of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify investment growth segments and outperform competitors utilizing forecast data and market trends.

Understand end-user behaviors for more strategic decision-making.

Benchmark against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Assess the total addressable market and attractiveness scoring for market potential evaluations.

Access reliable data for supporting both internal and external presentations.

The report offers updates with recent data and is delivered with an Excel data sheet for ease of data extraction and analysis.

All report data is accessible in an interactive Excel dashboard format.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer (eCCA); Intrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer (iCCA)

By Treatment Type: Surgery; Chemotherapy; Radiation Therapy; Targeted Therapy; Immunotherapy

By Stage of Disease: Localized; Regional; Distant

By Diagnosis Type: Imaging Tests; Biopsy; Blood Tests

By End User: Hospitals; Clinics; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Cancer Research Institutes

Companies Mentioned: AbbVie Inc.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; AstraZeneca plc; Eli Lilly and Company; Gilead Sciences Inc.; among others.

Countries and Regions:

Countries include: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, etc.

Regions include: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, and more.

Time Series: Featuring five years of historical data and a ten-year forecast.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.89 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Bile Duct Cancer market report include:

AbbVie Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Genentech Inc.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Incyte Corporation

Exelixis Inc.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited

Zymeworks Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

RenovoRx Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Specialised Therapeutics Pty Ltd

Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zasocf

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