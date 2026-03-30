$ADMA Investor News: ADMA Biologics Faces Securities Fraud Investigation after Culper Research Revelation Leads to 29% Stock Drop – BFA Law Notifies Investors to Act

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in ADMA Biologics, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/adma-biologics-class-action-lawsuit.

Why is ADMA Biologics Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on manufacturing and developing specialty biologics. ADMA Biologics’ flagship product is ASCENIV, a liquid immune globulin solution used to treat Primary Humoral Immunodeficiency in adults and adolescents.

BFA is investigating allegations that ADMA Biologics’ reported 20% revenue growth in 2025 was driven by a channel stuffing scheme to mask deteriorating demand.

Why did ADMA Biologics’ Stock Drop?



On March 24, 2026, Culper Research, an investigative research firm, published a report titled “ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA): Channel Stuffing, an Undisclosed Related Party Distributor, and –3% Real Growth in 2025 vs. +20% Reported.” The report revealed, among other things, that in 2025 ADMA Biologics induced one of its distributors to “stock excess ASCENIV by offering rebates and extended payment terms in order to meet order expectations.” This allegedly allowed ADMA Biologics to book revenue and “report[] growth that was never there.” According to Culper Research, had ADMA Biologics not engaged in this alleged channel stuffing scheme, it would have experienced revenue declines of 3% in 2025 instead of the reported 20% growth.

This news caused the price of ADMA Biologics stock to decline $3.96 per share, or 29%, over the course of two trading days, from $13.59 per share on March 23, 2026, to $9.63 per share on March 25, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/adma-biologics-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in ADMA Biologics, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/adma-biologics-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/adma-biologics-class-action-lawsuit

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