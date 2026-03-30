Conquering the Andes: JETOUR T1 Validates Off-road Strength

Wuhu, Anhui, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global SUV industry pushes deeper into all-terrain capability, genuine hardcore performance must withstand the quantitative tests of physical limits. Since its founding in 2018, JETOUR has consistently upheld its "Travel+" strategy, dedicated to creating reliable vehicles for the "Travel+" , catering to users who seek freedom and exploration. The JETOUR T1, as a strategic model in the brand's light off-road segment, is positioned as an "Urban Lite Off-Road SUV." It meets the demands of comfortable and intelligent urban commuting while possessing the off-road capability to tackle complex terrains.





Recently, JETOUR relaunched its global extreme environment testing program, subjecting the T1 to the "inferno" of Mina Julia Peak in the Andes Mountains, South America. Confronting one of Earth's harshest natural environments, the vehicle completed extreme real-world challenges in four key dimensions—cold start, off-road performance, power, and handling—at altitudes exceeding 5,000 meters, validating the off-road performance boundaries of light off-road SUVs.





Oxygen-Thin Cold Start Test: Composure Under Pressure

Amidst the rugged snow-capped peaks and wilderness of the Andes, high altitude, low air pressure, low temperatures, thin oxygen, coupled with complex conditions like long ascents and descents and steep, high-drop slopes, create a natural proving ground for vehicle performance. Just as humans experience altitude sickness, vehicles in this environment are prone to starting failures, power loss, reduced braking effectiveness, posing extreme demands on engine combustion efficiency, turbo response, and overall vehicle reliability.

In the oxygen-thin cold start test, the JETOUR T1's 2.0T turbocharged engine demonstrated remarkable adaptability. In extreme conditions where the air's oxygen content was less than 60% of that at sea level, it ignited successfully on the first attempt. The instrument panel, infotainment system, and lighting systems activated synchronously with precision, showcasing its reliable performance in overcoming high-altitude starting challenges and highlighting its sophisticated powertrain calibration. It's worth noting that this 2.0T engine delivers a maximum power of 187 kW and a peak torque of 390 N·m, providing a solid foundation for performance output under extreme conditions.



Off-Road Test: Intelligent Mastery Over Unpredictable Wilderness

The complex and ever-changing local mine terrain constitutes a veritable "off-road purgatory": deep trenches deeply eroded by melting snow crisscross, and high-altitude soft quicksand capable of trapping vehicles can be seen everywhere.

Across this unpredictable wilderness, the JETOUR T1 completed its hardcore off-road conquest test. Its XWD intelligent system demonstrated exceptional adaptive logic. Facing the constantly shifting complex terrain, the system senses road conditions in real-time. The electronic limited-slip differential quickly and precisely distributes torque, allowing the vehicle to escape tricky situations effortlessly without needing to stop and switch modes. Powered by the XWD intelligent system, built upon BorgWarner's sixth-generation AWD technology, the JETOUR T1 navigated the loose sand and deep gullies with remarkable stability, using cutting-edge intelligence to tame the raw wilderness.

Handling Test: Agile Rhythm on Wind-Swept Ridges

During the extreme handling test, battered by crosswinds and navigating winding mountain roads, the JETOUR T1's passing capability and handling were put to a dual test. Facing 30° gravel slopes and powerful side winds, the vehicle leveraged its golden passing parameters—a 28° approach angle, 29° departure angle, and 200 mm minimum ground clearance—combined with features like off-road assist mode, transparent chassis + panoramic view, hill descent control, and crawl mode, to conquer the rugged terrain smoothly. On the winding, crosswind-swept roads, the XWD intelligent AWD system worked in concert with the electronic limited-slip differential, enabling intelligent switching between 2WD and 4WD modes. Paired with the Bosch ESP 9.3 body stability system, it maintained its trajectory steadily, even when facing sudden crosswind gusts and low-traction gravel surfaces, handling extreme road conditions with composure. Simultaneously, high-strength safety cage structure and purpose-built off-road suspension and chassis system effectively filtered out road bumps, while the intelligent climate control system maintained a constant cabin temperature amid the alternating plateau scorching sun and sudden cold, ensuring comfort even on an extreme journey.





Climb Test: A Triumphant Declaration at 5,000 Meters

Ascending towards the summit, the JETOUR T1's 2.0T turbocharged engine had its moment of glory. Even at this high altitude with severely depleted oxygen, this powerhouse still delivered its peak power of 187 kW. The matching 8-speed automatic transmission demonstrated excellent adaptability to the operating conditions, handling the drastic pressure changes with composure.

During the rapid ascent from 4,000 to 5,000 meters, the JETOUR T1, with its ample power reserve and smooth gear shifts, completely shattered the curse of altitude sickness. Despite the thin air, its climbing posture was as vigorous and responsive as driving on the plains. In the final sprint towards the peak, the JETOUR T1, with its unstoppable power delivery, redefined the climbing limits of rugged off-road vehicles.





The successful completion of the JETOUR T1's high-altitude testing in the Andes is not only a pressure test for extreme environments but also an on-site verification of the vehicle's reliability and durability. By placing the product in a "natural laboratory" with high altitudes and complex road conditions, JETOUR responds to the market's focus on "reliability" through practical testing. For a brand committed to the "Travel+" strategy, allowing vehicles to be validated in real-world scenarios may be more convincing than any laboratory data.