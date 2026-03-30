Hydrofluoric Acid Market to Surpass $11.8 Billion by 2031, Due To Rising Demand from the Fluorochemicals Industry: New Research by The Insight Partners

New York, NY, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New comprehensive market research report published by The Insight Partners reveals that the Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market is projected to grow from US$ 8,762.05 million in 2024 to US$ 11,813.68 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2031.

Market Growth Highlights:

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024, followed by North America.

A major factor driving the growth of the US hydrofluoric acid market is the strong demand from the petroleum refining and chemical manufacturing sectors, along with increasingly stringent federal regulations governing hazardous chemical handling.

Hydrofluoric acid is widely used in refinery alkylation processes to produce high-octane gasoline, making it critical to the country's fuel supply chain.

At the same time, agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are enforcing strict safety, storage, and emissions standards. As a result, manufacturers are investing in advanced containment systems and safer production technologies, which are further shaping the market landscape.

US market is expected to grow at a moderate CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Primary Growth Driver: Rising demand for high-purity hydrofluoric acid in semiconductor etching and chemical vapor deposition processes, fueled by the expansion of advanced chip manufacturing and MEMS device production.

Key Segment: Fluorochemicals remain dominant, while glass etching exhibits the highest CAGR (5.5%).

The market is growing due to the rising demand for high-purity hydrofluoric acid in semiconductor manufacturing. This includes processes like etching, cleaning, and chemical vapor deposition. The increase in chip production, MEMS device making, and LED manufacturing is driving up consumption. Also, the move toward smaller devices, better wafer yields, and precise chemical processes is pushing manufacturers to use high-quality HF solutions that guarantee reliability, efficiency, and consistent processes.

Market Momentum Driven by Advanced Semiconductor Fabrication and High-Precision Applications:

The market's momentum is driven by the increasing use of semiconductor manufacturing technologies, such as etching, wafer cleaning, and chemical vapor deposition, which depend on high-purity hydrofluoric acid. Growth in MEMS, LED, and next-generation chip manufacturing, along with the need for higher yields and smaller components, is boosting demand. Manufacturers are focusing more on dependable, high-purity HF solutions to keep process efficiency, precision, and product performance high.

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Major Hydrofluoric Acid Companies Include:

Honeywell International Inc

Daikin Industries Ltd

Solvay SA

Orbia Fluor & Energy Materials

Stella Chemifa Corporation

Lanxess

Fluorides and Chemicals

Yongkang Yingpeng Chemical Machinery Co Ltd

Fluorchemie Group

MINERSA GROUP

Hydrofluoric Acid Market Segmentation Analysis:

Glass Etching Segment to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The glass etching segment is set to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to the rising demand for precision-etched glass in semiconductors, displays, and specialty optical devices. Hydrofluoric acid-based etching processes provide better surface smoothness, high dimensional accuracy, and compatibility with modern materials compared to mechanical or laser-based methods. These benefits are promoting use in high-tech manufacturing, including MEMS, microelectronics, and specialty optics applications.

Anhydrous to Hold the Largest Market Share

The anhydrous hydrofluoric acid segment is expected to have the largest share of the market. Semiconductor and specialty chemical manufacturers are relying more on anhydrous HF for precise etching, fluorination, and alkylation processes. The growing need for chip fabrication, MEMS devices, and high-purity chemical synthesis is boosting its use. Manufacturers are focusing on consistent quality, safety, and process efficiency in large-scale production settings.

Asia Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth:

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth in the global hydrofluoric acid market during the forecast period. This growth is supported by:

Rapid growth of semiconductor manufacturing centers in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and India.

Increased production of MEMS, LEDs, and specialty optical devices.

Rising demand for high-purity HF in advanced chemical synthesis and etching applications.

Government support for high-tech manufacturing and electronics exports

The region is seeing widespread use of both anhydrous and aqueous HF in semiconductor, chemical, and display manufacturing. This helps meet the needs for precision, efficiency, and quality in large-scale production settings.

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Hydrofluoric Acid Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Demand from the Fluorochemicals Industry

The fluorochemicals industry is a major factor in the growth of the hydrofluoric acid market, as HF is crucial for making refrigerants, fluoropolymers, and other fluorinated compounds. The increasing demand for new refrigerants, high-performance polymers, and expanding applications in electric vehicles, semiconductors, and batteries is driving up HF use, especially in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Strict safety and environmental regulations are promoting the production of higher-purity HF, which supports market growth.

Opportunity: Rising Investments in Electric Vehicle and Battery Manufacturing

Rising electric vehicle and battery production is increasing the demand for hydrofluoric acid. HF is crucial for making fluorinated compounds, which are used in lithium-ion electrolytes, cathode binders, and battery materials. The growth of gigafactories and new battery technologies is fueling ongoing regional and global HF consumption.

Challenge: Stringent Regulatory Restrictions and Compliance Costs

The hydrofluoric acid market is restrained by stringent regulations due to HF's highly corrosive and toxic nature, requiring strict controls on production, handling, storage, and disposal. Compliance increases operational costs through permitting, safety measures, emission controls, and regular audits, while regional variations and frequent regulatory updates add complexity and uncertainty for manufacturers.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025, Tanfac Industries commissioned a 5,000 TPA high-purity solar-grade dilute hydrofluoric acid plant in Chennai, India, targeting photovoltaic and electronics manufacturers. The facility marks India's first dedicated solar-grade DHF plant, with a second phase planned to double capacity.

In November 2025, Tanfac Industries announced a long-term contract with Krishna Organics for the supply of high-purity diluted hydrofluoric acid, leading to positive investor reaction and stock price gains. This underscores the importance of supply agreements in securing market demand.

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Recent Developments:

In November 2025, Amcor Plc announced a significant expansion of its North America printing, lamination, and converting capabilities for the protein market. This expansion emphasizes Amcor’s strong heritage in the meat, poultry, and seafood industries and will support customers’ needs for flexible packaging.

In April 2024, Berry Global Group Inc. acquired F&S Tool, Inc. to expand its plastic packaging solutions to expand and strengthen its customer base and product portfolio in the market.

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