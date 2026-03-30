Advanced Melanoma Markets and Companies 2026-2030: Cumulative Revenue to Grow by $1.87 Billion

Dublin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Melanoma Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The advanced melanoma market has demonstrated robust growth, expanding from $4.12 billion in 2025 to a projected $4.5 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3%. This surge is primarily driven by a lack of treatment options in advanced stages, rising melanoma incidence, and enhanced hospital infrastructure. Increased adoption of chemotherapy and biological therapies also play crucial roles.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $6.37 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 9.1%. Key factors contributing to this growth include advancements in immune checkpoint inhibitors, the proliferation of targeted therapies such as BRAF and MEK inhibitors, and personalized medicine approaches. The industry is seeing heightened investment in melanoma research, integration of digital health solutions, and an increasing focus on clinical trials and advanced melanoma research.

A notable driver of the advanced melanoma market is the rising incidence of severe sunburn, linked to UV exposure and climate change. For example, Melanoma Focus reported 201 hospital admissions in the UK in 2022-23 due to sunburn, with a significant portion affecting young children. This suggests a correlation between early-age sunburns and melanoma incidence, further fueling market growth.

Major industry players are dedicating resources to innovative solutions, like personalized vaccines, to improve treatment outcomes and overcome resistance mechanisms. Merck & Co. Inc. and Moderna Inc. have received PRIME designation for their investigational personalized mRNA cancer vaccine, mRNA-4157/V940, used with Merck's KEYTRUDA for high-risk stage III/IV melanoma patients post-resection.

In a strategic acquisition, Pfizer Inc. acquired Seagen Inc. for $43 billion in December 2023, doubling its oncology pipeline and enhancing Seagen's ADC technology. This aligns with a broader industry trend towards investing in cutting-edge biologics and therapeutic advancements for advanced melanoma.

The advanced melanoma market is dominated by key players such as Pfizer, F Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, and Novartis, among others. North America remains the largest region, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth. Regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and Africa, with countries like Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, and the USA playing pivotal roles.

Reasons to Purchase:

Unlock a global perspective on the advanced melanoma market spanning 16 geographies.

Analyze the impact of macro factors, including geopolitical conflicts and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Develop regional and country strategies based on tailored data and analysis.

Identify and invest in growth segments.

Gain a competitive edge using forecast data, drivers, and market trends.

Understand consumer preferences through end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors focusing on market share and innovation.

Evaluate total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring for potential measurement.

Support internal and external presentations with high-quality data and analysis.

Receive the latest data updated in an Excel data sheet and a dashboard format.

Markets Covered:

By Therapeutics: Chemotherapy; Biological Therapy; Targeted Therapy; Immune Therapy By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy; Online Pharmacy; Retail Pharmacy By End-User: Hospitals; Cancer Research Centers; Academic Institutes; Diagnostic Centers; Ambulatory Surgical Centers; Other End Users

Subsegments:

By Chemotherapy: Alkylating Agents; Antimetabolites; Topoisomerase Inhibitors; Other Chemotherapy Drugs By Biological Therapy: Monoclonal Antibodies; Interferons; Interleukins By Targeted Therapy: BRAF Inhibitors; MEK Inhibitors; KIT Inhibitors; Other Targeted Therapies By Immune Therapy: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors; Cancer Vaccines; Oncolytic Virus Therapy; Adoptive Cell Transfer

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.

Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Delivery Format: Word, PDF or Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Advanced Melanoma market report include:

Pfizer Inc.

F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co. Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca AG

Novartis AG

Amgen Inc.

BioNTech SE

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Genentech Inc.

Exelixis Inc.

Dynavax Technologies

Replimune Group

Immunocore Holdings plc

Xencor Inc.

Agenus Inc.

Nektar Therapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Immutep Ltd.

Lytix Biopharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ic6usr

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