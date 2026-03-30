Aircraft Electrification Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 51.76 Billion by 2035 Due to the Rising Demand for Sustainable Aviation and Electric Propulsion Technologies | SNS Insider

Austin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Aircraft Electrification Market size was valued at USD 10.79 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 51.76 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.99% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The Aircraft Electrification Market is transforming the global aviation industry by replacing traditional hydraulic and pneumatic systems with advanced electric technologies. Increasing demand for fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance, and lower carbon emissions is accelerating the adoption of electric propulsion systems, power electronics, and energy storage technologies, paving the way for next-generation hybrid-electric and fully electric aircraft.

Aircraft Electrification Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 10.79 Billion

USD 10.79 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 51.76 Billion

USD 51.76 Billion CAGR: 16.99% from 2026 to 2035

16.99% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Aircraft Electrification Market was valued at USD 3.94 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 12.58 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.33% over 2026-2035.

The global aircraft electrification market is dominated by the U.S., supported by strong aerospace infrastructure, increasing defense and commercial aviation expenditure, rapid development of eVTOL platforms, and stringent emission regulations driving sustainable aviation initiatives.

Stringent Emission Regulations and Sustainable Aviation Goals to Drive Market Growth Globally

The primary growth driver for the aircraft electrification market is the increasing global focus on decarbonization and sustainable aviation. Governments and aviation organizations are implementing strict emission norms and encouraging airlines to achieve net-zero targets. Electrification significantly reduces fuel consumption, emissions, and maintenance costs while enhancing aircraft efficiency.

Additionally, advancements in electric propulsion, power electronics, and energy storage technologies, along with rising investments from governments and defense sectors, are accelerating adoption across commercial, military, and advanced air mobility platforms.

Aircraft Electrification Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Platform Type

Fixed-Wing Aircraft dominated the market with approximately 58% revenue share in 2025 due to extensive use in commercial and military aviation and increased adoption of More Electric Aircraft architectures. The eVTOL and Advanced Air Mobility segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035 due to rising demand for urban air mobility and sustainable short-range transport solutions.

By Technology

Electric Power Generation & Distribution accounted for the largest revenue share of approximately 46% in 2025, as it forms the backbone of electrified aircraft systems. Electric Propulsion Systems are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing development of hybrid-electric and fully electric aircraft.

By Application

Flight Control Systems held the largest share of approximately 39% in 2025 due to the replacement of hydraulic systems with electric actuators. Environmental Control Systems are expected to register the fastest growth, driven by increasing electrification of cabin air management and cooling systems.

By Energy Storage

Lithium-Ion Batteries dominated the segment with approximately 67% share in 2025 due to widespread adoption in current electric aircraft systems. Solid-State Batteries are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR owing to their higher energy density, improved safety, and longer lifecycle.

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Aircraft Electrification Market Regional Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share of approximately 41% in 2025, supported by the strong presence of leading aerospace OEMs, high defense and aviation spending, and early adoption of More Electric Aircraft technologies.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Aircraft Electrification Market, expanding at a CAGR of approximately 24.77% during 2026-2035. Growth is driven by increasing air passenger traffic, expansion of commercial fleets, rising investments in electric aircraft programs, and growing aerospace manufacturing capabilities across countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

Europe also plays a crucial role in market growth due to strong sustainability regulations, advanced aerospace ecosystem, and ongoing development of hybrid-electric aircraft supported by EU initiatives.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa regions are witnessing gradual growth due to fleet modernization, increasing focus on fuel efficiency, and rising investments in aerospace infrastructure and electrification technologies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Aircraft Electrification Market Report:

Honeywell International Inc.

GE Aerospace

Safran Group

RTX Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

Thales Group

Rolls-Royce plc

BAE Systems

Meggitt plc (Parker Meggitt)

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Moog Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc

Liebherr-Aerospace

Leonardo S.p.A.

Magellan Aerospace

AMETEK Inc.

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Astronics Corporation

Joby Aviation

Lilium GmbH

Heart Aerospace

Aircraft Electrification Market Recent Developments:

In April 2025, Honeywell expanded its aircraft electrification portfolio by advancing high-voltage power management and electric propulsion technologies for hybrid-electric and eVTOL aircraft programs.

In May 2025, GE Aerospace strengthened its hybrid-electric aviation roadmap by advancing electric propulsion and power generation technologies to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions in next-generation aircraft platforms.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT & INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps analyze developments in electric propulsion, batteries, and power electronics.

helps analyze developments in electric propulsion, batteries, and power electronics. SUSTAINABILITY & EMISSION REDUCTION ANALYSIS – evaluates carbon reduction strategies and environmental impact of aircraft electrification.

evaluates carbon reduction strategies and environmental impact of aircraft electrification. AIRCRAFT PERFORMANCE & EFFICIENCY METRICS – assesses fuel efficiency, weight reduction, and operational cost benefits.

assesses fuel efficiency, weight reduction, and operational cost benefits. REGULATORY & CERTIFICATION LANDSCAPE – provides insights into aviation safety standards and certification challenges.

provides insights into aviation safety standards and certification challenges. INVESTMENT & FUNDING ANALYSIS – tracks government and private investments in electric aviation programs.

tracks government and private investments in electric aviation programs. COMPETITIVE TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – compares key players based on innovation, product portfolio, and strategic initiatives.

Aircraft Electrification Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 10.79 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 51.76 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.99% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Platform Type: (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, eVTOL / Advanced Air Mobility)

• By Technology: (Electric Propulsion Systems, Electric Power Generation & Distribution, Electric Actuation Systems)

• By Application: (Flight Control Systems, Environmental Control Systems, Landing & Braking Systems)

• By Energy Storage: (Lithium-Ion Batteries, Solid-State Batteries, Fuel Cells) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Rising Demand for Aircraft Electrification Market Data, Our Full Report Trend Analysis @ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/aircraft-electrification-market-9755

Other Related Report:

Electric Aircraft Market

Military Vehicle Electrification Market

Lithium-Ion Batteries (Li-Ion) Market

eVTOL Aircraft Market

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