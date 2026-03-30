ProVen VCT plc

Issue of Equity

30 March 2026

The Directors of ProVen VCT plc announce an allotment on 30 March 2026 of ordinary shares of 10p each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to the offer for subscription that opened on 17 November 2025.

3,993,353 Ordinary Shares were allotted at an average price of 63.66p, based on the latest net asset value of 61.4p, being the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at 30 November 2025 adjusted for the dividend of 1.5p paid on 30 January 2026.

Application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly.

These shares will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares.

Following this allotment, the issued share capital and total voting rights of ProVen VCT plc is 296,982,506 Ordinary Shares.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-