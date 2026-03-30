Global Water Awards 2026: Voting Opens as Full Shortlist Is Revealed

OXFORD, United Kingdom, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Intelligence (GWI) today opens voting for the 2026 Global Water Awards, revealing the full shortlist across 14 categories. Now in their 21st year, the Global Water Awards recognise true excellence amongst the companies, projects, and organisations that made the greatest contribution to the international water sector in 2025.

This year the awards will feature a brand-new category: AI Project of the Year, with nominees including Veolia’s AI-driven asset management programme for France’s largest drinking water network, an AI-powered water loss control system for the city of Shenzhen, and a knowledge twin developed by TeamSolve for Balibago Waterworks in the Philippines.

Elsewhere on the shortlist, Acciona, Aqualia, Miahona, Aquatech, and Xylem compete for Water Company of the Year, while ACWA Power, Lantania, Shanghai Electric, WABAG, and Wetico are nominated for Desalination Company of the Year. In the reuse categories, projects range from a zero-discharge treatment plant at Tesla to WPC Hofstade in Belgium, named as Europe’s first municipal direct potable reuse facility. Meanwhile in water stewardship, Unilever, PepsiCo, Nestlé Waters & Premium Beverages, Cemex México, and the Pacific Institute are among those recognised for their contributions to nature and communities.

Winners are chosen by peers from across the GWI Community, representing a diverse range of water’s most influential players. They will be announced at the Global Water Awards Ceremony on 19 May 2026, held at the Quinta de Jarama estate in Madrid during the Global Water Summit.

Voting closes on 27 April 2026. View the full shortlist and cast your vote at globalwaterawards.com.

For enquiries contact: awards@globalwaterintel.com or call 01865 204208.

About Global Water Intelligence

Global Water Intelligence is the leading market intelligence and events company serving the international water industry. Over the last 25 years we have built our business around being a trusted interface between our clients and their markets, providing our customers with high-level intelligence that enables them to make the most informed strategic decisions for their business. We cover municipal markets and every industrial vertical as well as technology, finance and economics.

CONTACT: Emma Little

COMPANY: Global Water Intelligence

PHONE: 01865 204208

EMAIL: awards@globalwaterintel.com

WEB: https://www.globalwaterawards.com