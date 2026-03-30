Stanley Steemer Launches “Dirt Balls” Campaign to Reveal Cleaning Blind Spots In American Homes

Dublin, OH, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stanley Steemer, the national leader in professional deep cleaning, today announced the launch of The Dirt Balls – Presented by Stanley Steemer, a new YouTube series designed to expose the everyday cleaning blind spots homeowners don’t realize they have.

Created in partnership with Bandolier Media, the award-winning production studio known for social-first entertainment for brands, the comedic series flips the perspective, telling stories from the point of view of dirt itself, to reveal how vacuuming, mopping, spraying, and robotic cleaners often move dirt around rather than removing it.

“What people accept as clean and what’s actually clean are often very different,” said Andrew Schneider, Chief Marketing Officer for Stanley Steemer. ““Homeowners are doing more to maintain their spaces but often stop short of what it takes to truly remove dirt and allergens. We created The Dirt Balls to close that gap with storytelling that leans into a universal behavior, overconfidence in day-to-day cleaning, and makes it fun and unexpectedly educational.”

Dust, allergens, and debris that quietly build up in carpets, furniture, and air systems over time are brought to life through two microscopic Dirt Balls characters representing the particles that thrive in the places everyday cleaning tools often miss. The campaign launches as home across the U.S. turn their attention to spring cleaning and around a central premise “you cleaned it, but did you?”.

When Clean Enough is Not Enough

The series brings Stanley Steemer’s platform — “Clean Enough Is Not Enough” — to life by using humor to spotlight the gap between what homeowners believe is clean and what truly is. Viewers are introduced to “Shawn and Rita,” two Dirt Balls thriving in areas homeowners assume are handled. Through mockumentary-style storytelling and a look at Stanley Steemer’s proprietary hot water extraction process, each episode highlights the difference between routine cleaning and a true professional deep clean.

“The Dirt Balls represent the dirt you don’t see.” said George Ellis, owner and creative director of Bandolier Media. “There’s a real gap between what may feel clean and what is actually clean, and The Dirt Balls brings that to life in a way that’s entertaining and impossible to ignore.”

Modernizing an Iconic Brand

For Stanley Steemer, the launch marks a continued investment in premium storytelling and consumer-first brand building. The collaboration with Bandolier Media, the company aims to meet homeowners where they naturally consume content while reinforcing its authority in professional deep cleaning. Stanley Steemer, which engineered deep cleaning technology more than 75 years ago, uses professional extraction equipment designed to remove dirt and buildup embedded deep within carpets and upholstery while also offering services like air duct and hard floor cleaning to help homeowners maintain a cleaner, healthier living environment.

“We’re excited and feel these characters will resonate well with social audiences,” said Louis Montemayor, owner and creative director of Bandolier Media. “It was a lot of fun to bring this dirt universe to life.”

Where to Watch

Episodes of The Dirt Balls are available on Stanley Steemer’s YouTube channel, supported by short-form social clips, educational content, and interactive social quizzes designed to help homeowners identify their own cleaning blind spots.

About Stanley Steemer

For over 75 years, families and businesses have counted on Stanley Steemer to keep their spaces fresh, clean and healthy. We’re the nation’s leading deep cleaning experts you can count on from carpets and tile to hardwood, upholstery, air ducts and dryer vents. With our own state-of-the-art equipment, manufacturing and time-tested techniques, we don’t just clean - we make it Steemer clean. Ready for a cleaner, healthier space? Call 1-800-STEEMER or book online at www.stanleysteemer.com

About Bandolier Media

Bandolier Media is a social-first entertainment studio specializing in culturally relevant storytelling for brands. The company develops premium content designed for digital platforms, helping brands connect with modern audiences through humor, creativity and high production value.

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