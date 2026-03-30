Guardian Capital Announces Changes to Certain of its Funds

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardian Capital LP (“Guardian Capital”) today announced the changes summarized below to certain of the funds managed by it (the “Funds”).

All of the changes will take effect on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

For the Funds listed on an exchange, it is anticipated that the name and/or ticker symbol changes will be reflected on the Toronto Stock Exchange Inc. (the “TSX”) and Cboe Canada Inc. (“Cboe”), as applicable, when such market opens on April 1, 2026.

There will be no changes to any of the CUSIPs, investment objectives or fees of the Funds associated with the changes described below.

Guardian Canadian Diversified Core Equity Fund (TSX: GCSC)

The Fund’s Unhedged ETF units will be renamed as “ETF Units”. This is a naming convention change only. The currency hedging mandate applicable to this series has not changed.



Guardian Canadian Equity Income Fund (TSX: GCEI)

Commencing in April 2026, the Fund’s distribution frequency will increase from quarterly to monthly on all of its series, consisting of ETF Units (TSX: GCEI), Series A, Series F and Series I.



Guardian Directed Equity Path Portfolio (TSX: GDEP and GDEP.B)

The TSX ticker symbol for the Fund’s Hedged ETF units will change from GDEP to GGEP.F.

The TSX ticker symbol for the Fund’s Unhedged ETF units will change from GDEP.B to GGEP, and the units will be renamed as “ETF Units”. This is a naming convention change only. The currency hedging mandate applicable to this series has not changed.

Guardian Directed Premium Yield Portfolio (TSX: GDPY and GDPY.B)

The TSX ticker symbol for the Fund’s Hedged ETF units will change from GDPY to GGPY.F.

The TSX ticker symbol for the Fund’s Unhedged ETF units will change from GDPY.B to GGPY, and the units will be renamed as “ETF Units”. This is a naming convention change only. The currency hedging mandate applicable to this series has not changed.

Guardian Emerging Markets Equity Fund

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. will assume portfolio sub-advisory responsibilities for the Fund.



Guardian i3 Global Quality Growth Fund

The Fund’s name will change to Guardian i3 Global Core Equity Fund.



Guardian i3 International Quality Growth Fund (Cboe: GIQI)

The Fund’s name will change to Guardian i 3 International Core Equity Fund.

International Core Equity Fund. The Cboe ticker symbol for the Fund’s units will change from GIQI to GIIF.

Guardian i3 US Quality Growth Fund (TSX: GIQU and GIQU.B)

The Fund’s name will change to Guardian i 3 U.S. Core Equity Fund.

U.S. Core Equity Fund. The TSX ticker symbol for the Fund’s Hedged ETF units will change from GIQU to GIUS.F.

The TSX ticker symbol for the Fund’s Unhedged ETF units will change from GIQU.B to GIUS, and the units will be renamed as “ETF Units”. This is a naming convention change only. The currency hedging mandate applicable to this series has not changed.



For further information regarding the Guardian Funds, please visit www.guardiancapital.com (for Series I mutual fund units) or www.guardiancapital.com/investmentsolutions (for all other series of units).

About Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP is the manager and portfolio manager of the Guardian Capital Funds and Guardian Capital ETFs, with capabilities that span a range of asset classes, geographic regions and specialty mandates. Additionally, Guardian Capital LP manages portfolios for institutional clients such as defined benefit and defined contribution pension plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments and investment funds. Guardian Capital LP is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc., which is part of the Desjardins Group. For further information on Guardian Capital LP, please call 416-350-8899 or visit www.guardiancapital.com.

About Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Founded in 1998, Desjardins Global Asset Management (“DGAM”) is one of Canada’s leading asset managers, with in-house expertise in equity, fixed income, private equity and real assets (including infrastructure and real estate) across a variety of investment vehicles. DGAM manages more than $124 billion CAD in institutional assets (as of December 31, 2025) on behalf of insurance companies, pension funds, endowment funds, non-profit organizations and corporations across Canada. With offices in Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto, its team of over 100 investment professionals uses a collaborative approach and combines innovation, accessibility and discipline to design solutions tailored to clients’ unique needs. DGAM integrates Desjardins’ cooperative values into its investment process to ensure it supports the sustainable and responsible growth of its partners’ and clients’ assets.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Guardian Capital LP

Mark Noble

Telephone: +1-416-350-8109

Email: mnoble@guardiancapital.com

Guardian Capital LP

Commerce Court West

Suite 2700, 199 Bay Street

PO Box 201, Toronto, Ontario M5L 1E8

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information included in this press release constitutes forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plan”, “continue”, or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events or the negative thereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations. Such forward-looking information reflects management’s beliefs and is based on information currently available. Certain material factors and assumptions were applied in providing this forward-looking information. All forward-looking information in this press release is qualified by the following cautionary statements.

Although Guardian Capital believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include but are not limited to: general economic and market conditions, including interest rates, business competition, changes in government regulations or in tax laws, the outbreak and severity of pandemics, such as pandemics, military conflicts in various parts of the world, the failure to satisfy any applicable stock exchange requirements, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Guardian Funds’ prospectus and the disclosure documents filed by Guardian Capital with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces and territories of Canada and available at www.sedarplus.com. The reader is cautioned to consider these factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented as of the preparation date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing Guardian Capital’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Guardian Capital undertakes no obligation, except as required by applicable law, to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase Guardian Funds and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in Guardian Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the TSX or Cboe. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX or Cboe, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

All trademarks, registered and unregistered, are owned by Guardian Capital Group Limited and are used under licence.

