CareCloud Highlights Successful Preferred A Conversion, Progress Toward Capital Structure Simplification, and Reaffirms Growth Outlook

SOMERSET, N.J., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leading provider of healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, today highlighted the successful continued market absorption of the Q1 2025 conversion of its Series A Preferred Stock (“Preferred A”, formerly traded as CCLDP) into common equity, while reaffirming its previously issued financial guidance and continued confidence in its growth outlook.

The Preferred A conversion, completed on March 6, 2025, resulted in the issuance of approximately 26 million shares of common stock, increasing CareCloud’s total common shares outstanding from approximately 16 million shares to approximately 42 million shares. Since the completion of the conversion, the Company’s stock has demonstrated resilience and continues to trade in line with levels observed prior to and during the conversion period, with a recent closing price of $3.49 on March 27, 2026. The conversion of Preferred A has been substantially completed, with only three substantial shareholders remaining. The Company believes this orderly market transition reflects the underlying strength of its business fundamentals and recurring revenue model.

“Supported by its strong operating model, including significant recurring revenue and robust cash flow generation, CareCloud intends to further simplify its capital structure over time,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud. “The Company currently has approximately $40 million of Series B Preferred Stock outstanding, which, unlike Preferred A, does not have a conversion feature into common equity and therefore does not represent a source of future dilution to CCLD shareholders.”

The Company also reaffirms its previously issued financial guidance and remains confident in its outlook for continued growth, with the previously disclosed cybersecurity incident, which was promptly contained and limited to one of the Company’s six EHR environments, and believed to have no material impact on operations. The Company appreciates the continued support of its shareholders as it advances its capital structure initiatives.

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and improve the patient experience. More than 45,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com.



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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud’s management team, read recent press releases, and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains various forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to anticipated future events, future results of operations or future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “could,” “intends,” “expects,” “plans,” “goals,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “possible,” “potential,” “target,” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Our operations involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and any one of which, or a combination of which, could materially affect our results of operations and whether the forward-looking statements ultimately prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements reflecting management’s expectations for future financial performance and operating expenditures, expected growth, profitability and business outlook, and the expected results from the integration of our acquisitions. Past operational or stock price performance is not an indication of future performance.

These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our (or our industry’s) actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company’s ability to manage growth, migrate newly acquired customers and retain new and existing customers, maintain cost-effective global operations, increase operational efficiency and reduce operating costs, predict and properly adjust to changes in reimbursement and other industry regulations and trends, retain the services of key personnel, develop new technologies, upgrade and adapt legacy and acquired technologies to work with evolving industry standards, compete with other companies’ products and services competitive with ours, and other important risks and uncertainties referenced and discussed under the heading titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

SOURCE: CareCloud

Company Contact:

Norman Roth

Interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Controller

CareCloud, Inc.

nroth@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

ir@carecloud.com