Priority Income Fund Announces 16.6% Annualized Total Cash Distribution Rate (on Net Asset Value) with Common Shareholder Distributions for March 2026 through May 2026

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Income Fund, Inc. (“Priority Income Fund” or the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund’s Board of Directors has declared monthly cash common shareholder distributions for March 2026, April 2026, and May 2026.

The annualized total cash distribution is $0.70000 per share (16.6% annualized rate based on the February 28, 2026 net asset value), for distributions with record dates between March 27, 2026 and May 5, 2026 based on the February 28, 2026 net asset value of $4.22 per common share.

The cash distributions will have monthly record dates and will be payable monthly to common stockholders of record at the close of business each month. These declared distributions equal a monthly cash amount of $0.05833 per share of common stock (or $0.17499 on a quarterly basis) as follows:

Monthly Cash

Shareholder

Distribution Record Date Payment Date Total Amount

($ per share) March 2026 March 27, 2026 March 31, 2026 $0.05833 April 2026 April 3, 2026 April 30, 2026 $0.05833 May 2026 May 5, 2026 May 29, 2026 $0.05833



These distributions represent the 147th, 148th, and 149th consecutive monthly distributions paid by the Fund. The Fund has paid or declared cumulative cash distributions totaling $17.163224 per common share since inception in January 2014 through May 2026.

Distributions shall first be treated as a distribution of taxable investment company income undistributed from the prior year, and then treated as a distribution of taxable investment company income for the current year. This treatment will not affect tax reporting to shareholders.

About Priority Income Fund

Priority Income Fund, Inc. is a registered closed-end fund that was created to acquire and grow an investment portfolio primarily consisting of senior secured loans or pools of senior secured loans known as collateralized loan obligations ("CLOs"). Such loans will generally have a floating interest rate and include a first lien on the assets of the respective borrowers, which typically are private and public companies based in the United States. The Fund is managed by Priority Senior Secured Income Management, LLC, which is led by a team of investment professionals from the investment and operations team of Prospect Capital Management L.P. For more information, visit https://www.priorityincomefund.com.

About Prospect Capital Management L.P.

Prospect Capital Management L.P. (“Prospect”), headquartered in New York City, is an SEC-registered investment adviser that, along with its predecessors and affiliates, has more than 30-years of investing in and managing high-yielding debt and equity investments using both private partnerships and publicly traded closed-end structures. Prospect and its affiliates employ a team of over 100 professionals who focus on credit-oriented investments yielding attractive current income. Prospect, together with its affiliates, has $7.2 billion of regulatory assets under management as of December 31, 2025. Prospect is the investment adviser to Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC). For more information, call (212) 448-0702 or visit https://www.prospectcap.com.

About Preferred Capital Securities, LLC

Preferred Capital Securities, LLC (“PCS”) serves as the dealer-manager for Priority Income Fund, Inc. and has been a member of FINRA/SIPC since 2015. Formed in 2013, PCS is a boutique managing broker-dealer that distributes alternative investments, including real estate and credit investment products in private and public structures through broker dealers and registered investment advisors. PCS has raised over $5.5 billion of capital as a wholesale distributor for various alternative investment strategies. For more information visit http://www.pcsalts.com.

Additional Information

Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Our distributions may exceed our earnings, and therefore, portions of the distributions that we make may be a return of the money that you originally invested and represent a return of capital to you for tax purposes. Such a return of capital is not immediately taxable, but reduces your tax basis in our shares, which may result in higher taxes for you even if your shares are sold at a price below your original investment.

Investors should consider the investment objective and policies, risk considerations, charges and ongoing expenses of an investment carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contains this and other information relevant to an investment in the fund. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before you invest or send money. To obtain a prospectus, please contact your investment representative or visit www.PriorityIncomeFund.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the future performance of Priority Income Fund, Inc. Words such as "believes," "expects," "projects," and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the control of Priority Income Fund, Inc. and that Priority Income Fund, Inc. may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and Priority Income Fund, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.