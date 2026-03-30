Gene Panel Market Size to Projected Reach USD 17.18 Billion by 2035, Driven by Precision Medicine Adoption – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gene Panel Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the Gene Panel Market was valued at USD 3.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.18 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 16.69% during the forecast period 2026–2035. The market is currently exhibiting strong momentum due to the increasing demand for genomic testing, precision medicine, and early disease detection.

Gene panel testing is an essential component of modern medicine, which allows for the simultaneous testing of various genes that cause specific diseases. There were over 10 million gene panel tests conducted worldwide in 2025, reflecting strong market adoption in oncology, rare genetic diseases, and pharmacogenomics. The constant improvements in next-generation sequencing technologies are making gene panel tests more accurate, increasing their speed, and making them cost-effective. The increasing use of genomic data in clinical decision-making is driving adoption in the market.





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The U.S. gene panel market was valued at USD 1.32 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow up to USD 5.94 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.22%. The country leads the global gene panel market, backed by a well-developed medical infrastructure, a high rate of adoption of precision oncology, and a high rate of investment in genomic studies.

A high incidence of cancer and genetic diseases, along with a positive reimbursement scenario and a high rate of adoption of NGS technologies, are expected to maintain the growth trajectory of the gene panel market. The presence of genomics companies and the adoption of gene panels for clinical and drug discovery applications are also contributing to the growth of the gene panel market.

Rising Demand for Precision Oncology Accelerates Market Growth

The emphasis on precision oncology and early detection of genetic disorders is also creating a significant impact on the growth of the Gene Panel Market. Gene panel tests allow for comprehensive analysis of disease-causing gene mutations, thereby improving diagnostic accuracy and helping in personalized treatment strategies.

In 2025, more than 55% of oncology diagnostic tests used gene panel or NGS-based tests, which is a clear indication of the importance of gene-based diagnostics in cancer treatment. Such tests have tremendous potential in identifying actionable mutations in cancer patients.

Moreover, gene panel tests in inherited disorders, reproductive health, and rare disease diagnostics are also contributing to the growth of the market.

High Costs and Limited Reimbursement Pose Challenges

Although the Gene Panel Market has huge growth prospects, it also faces some challenges. The high costs of the sequencing technologies and the need for specific technologies are the major challenges in the Gene Panel Market, especially in developing countries.

The lack of reimbursement for genetic testing in various countries is another challenge. The Gene Panel Market faces various issues that might limit the growth of the market.

Gene Panel Market Segmentation Analysis

By Application:

The Oncology (Cancer) segment held the highest share of the market at 47.56% in 2025. The rise in the incidence of cancer and the importance of gene panels in cancer profiling are the factors that contributed to the growth of the segment. More than 4 million gene panel tests were carried out globally in the oncology segment. Pharmacogenomics is the segment that is growing the fastest with a CAGR of 19.28%, thanks to the increasing demand for personalized drugs.

By Product & Service:

The segment that held the highest share was the Test Kits segment at 58.34% in 2025. The segment is growing the fastest with a CAGR of 17.92%, thanks to the increasing demand for outsourcing and the implementation of cost optimization strategies.

By Technology / Technique:

The segment that held the highest share was the Hybridization-Based Sequencing segment at 54.21% in 2025. The segment is growing the fastest with a CAGR of 18.45%, thanks to the high accuracy of the technique.

By Design:

The segment that held the highest share was the Predesigned Gene Panels segment at 61.78% in 2025. The segment is growing the fastest with a CAGR of 17.36%, thanks to the ease of implementation and approvals.

By End User:

The segment that held the highest share was the Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories segment at 52.89% in 2025. The segment is growing the fastest with a CAGR of 18.67%, thanks to the increasing R&D activities.

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Gene Panel Market Regional Insights

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in the Gene Panel Market in 2025 at 41.62%, due to the presence of superior healthcare facilities and favorable reimbursement policies in the region.

Asia-Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR of 18.78% in the Gene Panel Market during 2026-2035 due to rising awareness about genetic tests, improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and rising incidence of cancer and genetic disorders in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Recent Developments

February 2026 : Illumina launched TruPath™ Genome, a comprehensive sequencing solution enhancing rare variant detection and simplifying genomic workflows.

: Illumina launched TruPath™ Genome, a comprehensive sequencing solution enhancing rare variant detection and simplifying genomic workflows. December 2025 : Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the SwiftArrayStudio Microarray Analyzer, accelerating genomic analysis and supporting pharmacogenomics applications.

: Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the SwiftArrayStudio Microarray Analyzer, accelerating genomic analysis and supporting pharmacogenomics applications. April 2025: Agilent Technologies unveiled optimized Avida cancer gene panels for rapid detection of genomic alterations using liquid biopsy samples.

Major Gene Panel Market Players

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

QIAGEN N.V.

Roche Diagnostics

BGI Genomics

Eurofins Genomics

Invitae Corporation

Myriad Genetics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Personalis, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Guardant Health

Sophia Genetics

PerkinElmer

Gene Panel Market Segmentation

By Product & Service

Test Kits

Testing Services

By Technology / Technique

Amplicon-Based Sequencing

Hybridization-Based Sequencing

By Design

Predesigned Gene Panels

Customized Gene Panels

By Application

Oncology (Cancer)

Inherited Genetic Disorders

Pharmacogenomics

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (USPs)

GENOMIC TESTING ADOPTION METRICS – Insights into global testing volumes, disease-specific adoption trends, and clinical integration.

– Insights into global testing volumes, disease-specific adoption trends, and clinical integration. CLINICAL OUTCOME & PRECISION MEDICINE ANALYSIS – Evaluation of treatment effectiveness and mutation-driven therapy outcomes.

– Evaluation of treatment effectiveness and mutation-driven therapy outcomes. TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING – Comparative analysis of sequencing platforms and workflows.

– Comparative analysis of sequencing platforms and workflows. REIMBURSEMENT & PRICING INSIGHTS – Regional coverage policies and cost dynamics influencing adoption.

– Regional coverage policies and cost dynamics influencing adoption. PIPELINE & INNOVATION TRACKER – Ongoing developments in gene panel technologies and genomic research.

– Ongoing developments in gene panel technologies and genomic research. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – Market positioning and strategic initiatives of key players.

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