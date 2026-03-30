LONDON, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capitalzodiac, a distinguished UK-based leader in industrial data intelligence and advanced geological market solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its state-of-the-art mineral analysis tool, "Geo-Matrix." This sophisticated platform is designed to provide unparalleled transparency into the global minerals supply chain, offering deep insights into extraction rates, processing bottlenecks, and the geopolitical factors affecting critical raw materials.

In an era defined by the global transition toward renewable energy and high-tech manufacturing, Capitalzodiac.com recognized a critical information gap in the sourcing and stability of essential minerals. The development of Geo-Matrix represents a multi-year collaboration between data scientists and mineralogy experts to create a predictive model that identifies supply chain vulnerabilities before they impact industrial production. For Capitalzodiac, this launch signifies a major leap forward in empowering corporate decision-makers with the clarity needed to navigate the complexities of the global mineral landscape.

Redefining Mineral Intelligence through Innovation

The global market for minerals, particularly those essential for the green transition like lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, is often characterized by extreme price volatility and opaque sourcing. The Geo-Matrix suite by Capitalzodiac aims to bridge this information gap by synthesizing vast arrays of alternative data, including satellite imagery of mining operations, port throughput analytics, and real-time legislative tracking in resource-rich nations. This comprehensive approach allows users of the Capitalzodiac platform to anticipate supply disruptions and demand rotations with scientific precision.

"Our mission was to build a bridge between geological raw data and actionable corporate strategy," stated Éloi Moreau, Senior Geological Architect at Capitalzodiac. "With Geo-Matrix, we are providing a 'digital x-ray' of the global mineral supply chain. This tool doesn't just show you current availability; it uses advanced predictive modeling to suggest where supply constraints will emerge over a five-year horizon. By integrating our proprietary algorithms, we are helping our partners manage operational risks in a sector that is becoming increasingly competitive."

Technical Excellence and Global Resource Reach

The core strength of the Capitalzodiac.com analytical engine lies in its ability to process non-linear geological and economic data sets. From monitoring the purity levels of refined ores to analyzing the carbon footprint of deep-sea mining initiatives, the platform provides a 360-degree view of the mineral economy. While headquartered in the heart of London’s industrial district, the company’s reach is truly global, ensuring that users have access to localized insights from key production basins in Australia, Africa, and South America.

Sébastien Roche, Head of Global Strategy at Capitalzodiac, emphasized the importance of this launch: "London remains the global epicentre for industrial benchmarking and resource planning. By launching Geo-Matrix here, we are providing British and international firms with a cutting-edge resource to stabilize their long-term material outlooks. In a world where resource security is synonymous with national security, our data provides the foundation for sustainable industrial growth."

Commitment to Future-Ready Resource Analytics

The introduction of this tool is part of a broader commitment by the firm to modernize industrial intelligence. Capitalzodiac plans to expand the platform's capabilities to include predictive modeling for recycled mineral flows and urban mining integration by the end of 2026. By remaining at the forefront of technological innovation, the brand ensures its clients are always equipped with the most advanced tools to master the dynamics of the global resource market.

Press & Media Information

Matthieu Lefort

Communications Director

m.pr@capitalzodiac.com

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