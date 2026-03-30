BeyondSpring Announces Plinabulin and ADC Combination Poster Presentation at AACR Annual Meeting 2026

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) (“BeyondSpring” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases, today announced that the Company will have a poster presentation at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research ("AACR"), taking place on April 17 through 22, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Presentation Details:

Title: Plinabulin Boosts Antitumor Efficacy of Topoisomerase Inhibitor-based Antibody-drug Conjugates Without or With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor

Plinabulin Boosts Antitumor Efficacy of Topoisomerase Inhibitor-based Antibody-drug Conjugates Without or With Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Presenter / Authors: Yingjuan June Lu , Xiaoyan He, Weiwei Cheng, Zhengyan Zhang, James Tonra, Lan Huang

, Xiaoyan He, Weiwei Cheng, Zhengyan Zhang, James Tonra, Presentation Time: April 21, 2026, 2PM to 5PM PT

April 21, 2026, 2PM to 5PM PT Location: Poster Section 8 at San Diego Convention Center

Poster Section 8 at San Diego Convention Center Session Category: Immunology

Immunology Session Title: T Cell Engagers 2 / Antibody-Drug Conjugates 1

T Cell Engagers 2 / Antibody-Drug Conjugates 1 Poster Board Number: 16

16 Poster Number: 5597

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ: BYSI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies addressing high unmet medical needs. Its lead asset, Plinabulin, is in late-stage clinical development as an anti-cancer agent in NSCLC and other indications. Plinabulin’s novel mechanism as a dendritic cell maturation agent supports both anti-cancer activity and immune modulation, offering a unique approach to restoring tumor sensitivity to checkpoint inhibitors. Learn more at https://beyondspringpharma.com.

Investor Contact: IR@beyondspringpharma.com

Media Contact: PR@beyondspringpharma.com