Bombardier Announces Extension of Consent Solicitation with Respect to its 7.35% Debentures due 2026

MONTRÉAL, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has extended the expiration date of its previously announced consent solicitation (the “Canadian Consent Solicitation”) in respect of its 7.35% Debentures due 2026 (the “Canadian Notes”). The Consent Deadline (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement referred to below) for the Canadian Notes has been extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern time, on April 10, 2026 (the “Extended Consent Deadline”).

As previously announced and described in Bombardier’s Consent Solicitation Statement dated March 16, 2026 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the “Consent Solicitation Statement”), if the requisite consents from holders of Canadian Notes are received on or prior to the Extended Consent Deadline and the supplemental indenture implementing the Proposed Amendments (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Statement) becomes effective, then Bombardier will make a consent payment of Cdn$1.00 per Cdn$1,000 principal amount of Canadian Notes to holders of Canadian Notes who validly deliver (and do not validly revoke) their consent on or prior to the Extended Consent Deadline, unless further extended. The right of a holder of Canadian Notes to revoke a validly delivered consent expired on March 27, 2026, 5:00 p.m., Eastern time.

Except as set forth herein with respect to the Extended Consent Deadline, the terms and conditions of the Canadian Consent Solicitation remain the same as set forth and described in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

Bombardier reserves the absolute right, subject to applicable laws, to further amend, waive or modify the terms of the Canadian Consent Solicitation in any manner. For a complete statement of the terms and conditions of the Canadian Consent Solicitation, holders are encouraged to read the Consent Solicitation Statement.

Holders who have previously delivered consents in connection with the Canadian Consent Solicitation do not need to redeliver such consents or take any other action in response to this announcement in order to consent to the Canadian Consent Solicitation.

Bombardier has retained Kingsdale Advisors to act as the Canadian Information and Tabulation Agent for the Canadian Consent Solicitation. For additional information regarding the terms of the Canadian Consent Solicitation, or to obtain additional copies of the Consent Solicitation Statement, please contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1 (855) 682-2031, by email at corpaction@kingsdaleadvisors.com , or by visiting www.BBDconsent2026.com for more information. You may also contact your broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee for assistance concerning the Canadian Consent Solicitation.

RBC Dominion Securities Inc. (“RBC Capital Markets”), together with TD Securities Inc. (“TD Securities”), act as the Solicitation Agents for the Canadian Consent Solicitation. Questions concerning the terms of the Canadian Consent Solicitation should be directed to RBC Capital Markets at (212) 618-7843, (416) 842-6311 or (877) 381-2099 or to TD Securities at (212) 827-2842, (416) 982-2243 or (866) 584-2096.

Holders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other intermediary through which they hold the Canadian Notes as to when such intermediary needs to receive instructions from a holder in order for that holder to be able to participate in, or (in the circumstances in which revocation is permitted) revoke their instruction to participate in, the Canadian Consent Solicitation, before the deadlines specified herein and in the Consent Solicitation Statement. The deadlines set by each clearing system for the submission and withdrawal of instructions will also be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified herein and in the Consent Solicitation Statement. You should check with such broker, dealer, commercial bank, trust company or other nominee to determine whether they will charge you a fee for delivering your consent on your behalf.

Holders are requested to read and consider carefully the information contained in the Consent Solicitation Statement and to deliver their consent to the Proposed Amendments in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Statement.

None of Bombardier, the trustee for the Canadian Notes, the agent under the indenture for the Canadian Notes, the Canadian Information and Tabulation Agent, any of their respective subsidiaries or affiliates or any of its or their respective directors, officers, employees or representatives makes any recommendation to holders as to whether or not to deliver their consent pursuant to the Canadian Consent Solicitation, and none of the foregoing has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must decide whether to provide their consent.

This announcement does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to purchase, or any solicitation of any offer to sell, the Canadian Notes or any other securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction, and neither this announcement nor any part of it, nor the fact of its release, shall form the basis of, or be relied on or in connection with, any contract therefor. The Canadian Consent Solicitation is made only by and pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation Statement and the information in this announcement is qualified by reference to the Consent Solicitation Statement. None of Bombardier or the Canadian Information and Tabulation Agent makes any recommendation as to whether or not holders should deliver their consent pursuant to the Canadian Consent Solicitation.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. In those jurisdictions where the securities, blue sky or other laws require the Canadian Consent Solicitation to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, the Canadian Consent Solicitation will be deemed to be made by one or more registered brokers or dealers licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to Bombardier’s ability to complete the Canadian Consent Solicitation, require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information

Francis Richer de La Flèche

Vice President, Financial Planning and Investor Relations

Bombardier

+1 514 240 9649 Mark Masluch

Senior Director, Communications

Bombardier

+1 514 855 7167



