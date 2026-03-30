Bitfarms to Participate in Jefferies Fireside Chat

TORONTO, Ontario and NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF), a North American digital infrastructure and energy company, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Power x Data Center Conference.

Jefferies Virtual Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Time: 10:15 AM Eastern

Presenters: CEO, Ben Gagnon and CFO Jonathan Mir

Webcast Link

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Bitfarms is a North American digital infrastructure and energy company that develops and owns data centers and energy infrastructure for high-performance computing workloads, including artificial intelligence.

Bitfarms’ 2.1 GW North American energy portfolio is comprised of energized, under development, and pipeline MW, located in established data center clusters, with robust access to power and fiber infrastructure.

Bitfarms is headquartered in New York, NY and Toronto, ON and traded on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange.

To learn more about Bitfarms’ events, developments, and online communities:

www.bitfarms.com

http://x.com/Bitfarms_io

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bitfarms/

Investor Relations Contact:

Laine Yonker

investors@bitfarms.com Media Contact:

Tara Goldstein

media@bitfarms.com



