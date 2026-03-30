Biosensors Market Size to Grow $71.68 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosensors Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Biosensors Market Size was valued at USD 32.59 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 71.68 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.20% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Adoption of Wearable Devices, AI Integration, and Rapid Diagnostics to Drive Market Growth Globally

The biosensors market is witnessing substantial growth due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the rising demand for real-time health monitoring solutions. Biosensors play a critical role in enabling rapid, accurate, and continuous monitoring of physiological parameters, making them essential in modern healthcare systems.

The growing adoption of wearable and implantable biosensor devices is significantly enhancing patient care by enabling continuous monitoring and early diagnosis. Additionally, technological advancements in nanotechnology, microelectronics, and sensor miniaturization are driving innovation in biosensor development. Expanding applications in environmental monitoring, food safety, and biotechnology, along with the increasing focus on personalized medicine and remote patient monitoring, are further accelerating market expansion.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Medtronic

Abbott Laboratories

Biosensors International Group, Ltd.

Pinnacle Technologies Inc.

Ercon, Inc.

DuPont Biosensor Materials

Johnson & Johnson

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LifeScan, Inc.

QTL Biodetection LLC

Molecular Devices Corp.

Nova Biomedical

Molex LLC

TDK Corp.

Zimmer & Peacock AS

Siemens Healthcare

Biosensors Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 32.59 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 71.68 Billion CAGR CAGR of 8.20% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Wearable Biosensors, Non-Wearable Biosensors)

• By Type (Sensor Patch, Embedded Device)

• By Technology (Piezoelectric Biosensors, Thermal Biosensors, Electrochemical Biosensors)

• By Application (Medical Testing, Industrial Process, Agricultural Testing)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Sensor Patch dominated with 61% share due to its non-invasive nature, ease of use, and ability to provide continuous monitoring. Embedded Devices are expected to register the fastest growth during 2026–2035 owing to increasing integration in advanced medical equipment and smart healthcare systems.

By Technology

In 2025, Electrochemical Biosensors dominated with 48% share owing to their high sensitivity, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness, particularly in glucose monitoring and diagnostics. Optical Biosensors are expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increasing demand for rapid, label-free detection and rising adoption in environmental and food safety applications.

By Application

In 2025, Medical Testing dominated with 46% share due to extensive use in disease diagnosis, patient monitoring, and clinical testing. Home Diagnostics is the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising demand for home healthcare, user-friendly devices, and preventive health awareness.

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the biosensors market in 2025, contributing approximately 38% of total revenue. This growth is driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of wearable technologies, and strong presence of key market players. The region is also witnessing increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostics and remote patient monitoring solutions.

Asia-Pacific is registering the highest growth rate in the biosensors market, with a projected CAGR of 9.4% during 2026–2035. Countries such as China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in healthcare technologies, wearable devices, and diagnostic innovations. Rapid urbanization, rising healthcare awareness, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases are key factors driving growth in the region.

Europe holds a significant market share of around 27%, supported by well-developed healthcare systems, increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, and strong government support for digital health initiatives.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Bio-Rad Laboratories expanded its portfolio of diagnostic solutions by introducing advanced quality control products for clinical laboratories, strengthening its position in the global diagnostics market.

Bio-Rad Laboratories expanded its portfolio of diagnostic solutions by introducing advanced quality control products for clinical laboratories, strengthening its position in the global diagnostics market. 2026: Medtronic announced advancements in its continuous glucose monitoring technology, enhancing accuracy and connectivity for improved diabetes management and remote patient care.

Medtronic announced advancements in its continuous glucose monitoring technology, enhancing accuracy and connectivity for improved diabetes management and remote patient care. 2025: Abbott expanded the availability of its FreeStyle Libre systems across new international markets, increasing accessibility to continuous glucose monitoring solutions worldwide.

Exclusive Sections of the Biosensors Market Report (The USPs):

• DIGITAL HEALTH & REMOTE MONITORING ANALYSIS – helps you understand the expansion of remote patient monitoring systems, connected healthcare ecosystems, and digital health platforms.

• WEARABLE BIOSENSORS & SMART DEVICE INTEGRATION – helps you analyze trends in wearable technologies, IoT-enabled biosensors, and smartphone integration for real-time health tracking.

• OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCY & CLINICAL PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps evaluate improvements in diagnostic accuracy, patient monitoring efficiency, and reduced hospital visits.

• COST OPTIMIZATION & TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION INSIGHTS – helps assess efficiency gains through miniaturization, automation, and scalable biosensor manufacturing.

• AI, IoT & NANOTECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENTS – helps uncover innovations in AI-driven diagnostics, nanosensors, and next-generation biosensor platforms.

• EXPANDING APPLICATION AREAS & MARKET DIVERSIFICATION – helps identify growth in environmental monitoring, food safety testing, and biotechnology applications.

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