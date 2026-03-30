Elevar Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance for Review of New Drug Application for Lirafugratinib as Second-line Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment

With Priority Review designation, FDA set a Sept. 27 PDUFA date for approval decision

Lirafugratinib achieved a 46.5% ORR, in CCA patients with FGFR2 fusion and rearrangement

Fort Lee, N.J., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevar Therapeutics, Inc., a majority-owned subsidiary of HLB Co., Ltd. and a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment experiences and outcomes for patients who have limited or inadequate therapeutic options, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has completed its filing review of the New Drug Application (NDA) for lirafugratinib, an investigational therapy, for the treatment of patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements who have received prior therapy. The FDA determined that the NDA is sufficiently complete to permit a substantive review and granted Priority Review, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date of September 27, 2026.

Priority Review designations are given to applications for medicines that, if approved, would lead to “significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment” of a serious condition, according to the FDA. The Priority Review designation of the lirafugratinib NDA was supported by positive clinical data from the Phase 1/2 ReFocus trial ( NCT04526106 ), which demonstrated a confirmed objective response rate (ORR) of 46.5% in the patients with the proposed indication. Its safety profile in the clinical data has been shown to be predictable and manageable through dose adjustments.

“Lirafugratinib has established a compelling clinical profile that differentiates it from existing treatment options,” said Dong-Gun Kim, chief executive officer of Elevar. “We are very pleased with the FDA’s priority review designation and focused on advancing the review process efficiently to bring this therapy to patients as quickly as possible.”

CCA, also known as bile duct cancer, is rare, with about 8,000 people in the U.S. diagnosed each year, according to the American Cancer Society.

Elevar Therapeutics continues to evaluate lirafugratinib in ongoing clinical development programs, including studies in other FGFR2-altered solid tumors. Any future indications will be subject to regulatory review and approval.

For more information about lirafugratinib, visit ElevarTX.com .

About Lirafugratinib

Lirafugratinib (RLY-4008) is a potent, selective, and oral small molecule inhibitor of FGFR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is frequently altered in certain cancers. FGFR2 is one of four members of the FGFR family, a set of closely related proteins with highly similar protein sequences and properties. Preclinically, lirafugratinib demonstrated FGFR2-dependent killing in cancer cell lines and induced regression in in vivo models with minimal inhibition of other targets, including other members of the FGFR family. In addition, lirafugratinib demonstrated strong activity against known clinical on-target resistance mutations in vitro and in vivo preclinical models. Lirafugratinib is currently being evaluated in a clinical trial to enroll additional patients with previously treated, advanced or metastatic solid tumors other than CCA harboring FGFR2 fusion or rearrangement, who have not been treated with prior FGFR inhibitors.

About Elevar Therapeutics