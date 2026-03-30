Ashwagandha Market Set to Surpass USD 1.75 Billion by 2035 – SNS Insider

Austin, United States, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashwagandha Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Ashwagandha Market Size was valued at 0.67 billion in 2025, which is expected to grow to 1.75 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 10.07% during the forecast period of 2026-2035. The market is gaining strong momentum due to the increasing consumer inclination towards herbal supplements for managing stress and boosting immunity.

Increasing awareness of adaptogenic herbs and their potential for enhancing cognitive well-being, alleviating anxiety, and promoting general well-being has led to a surge in the demand for Ashwagandha-based products in dietary supplements, food, and beverages.





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The U.S. Ashwagandha Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% from USD 0.13 billion in 2025 to USD 0.39 billion in 2035. This is because the U.S. has the highest demand for herbal supplements, high consumer awareness, and the presence of a well-established nutraceutical ecosystem with the support of increasing e-commerce infrastructure.

Rise in Demand for Adaptogenic Supplements Fuels Market Growth

One of the significant factors contributing to the growth of the Ashwagandha Market is the increase in the demand for adaptogenic and natural supplements for relieving stress. With the rise of busy and stressful lives, people are increasingly seeking natural and holistic ways of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Ashwagandha's efficacy in reducing stress, boosting the immune system, and enhancing brain performance is boosting the growth of the Ashwagandha Market.

In 2025, more than 48% of customers who used herbal supplements favored Ashwagandha-based products, indicating a surge in the popularity of Ashwagandha-based products. In addition, the increase in the use of Ashwagandha in food products and beverages is widening the scope of the Ashwagandha Market.

Quality Concerns and Regulatory Gaps Limit Market Expansion

Though the growth prospects of this market are promising, there are certain quality-related issues that are acting as growth inhibitors. The quality of the products may vary based on sourcing, processing, and concentration of active compounds.

Additionally, the lack of a global regulatory standard for this ingredient is a growth inhibitor for the Ashwagandha market. Adulteration, safety, and labeling are a few of the quality-related issues that are acting as growth inhibitors for this market, especially in the emerging markets.

Ashwagandha Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Form / Product Type:

Powder led the market in 2025, with a market share of 38.42%, as it is more affordable and is commonly used in traditional and household settings. The gummies and other forms segments are expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.67% in the coming years, owing to their popularity as an easy and tasty supplement.

By Application:

Supplements led the market in 2025, with a market share of 46.85%, owing to the popularity of immunity and stress-relieving supplements. The sports nutrition segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.21% in the coming years, owing to the popularity of sports and fitness activities.

By Nature:

Conventional led the market in 2025, with a market share of 57.36%, owing to their cost-effectiveness and wider presence in the market. The organic segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.94% in the coming years, owing to the popularity of natural and organic products.

By Distribution Channel:

B2B (Bulk Supply) dominated the market in 2025, with a market share of 54.18%, as manufacturers preferred bulk supply during the production of Ashwagandha products. The B2C segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.48% in the coming years, owing to the popularity of e-commerce platforms and their rapid growth in the market.

By Function / Health Benefit:

Stress and anxiety relief led the market in 2025, with a market share of 34.76%, owing to the popularity of stress-relieving products and the rising concerns of mental illness in the population. The cognitive and brain health segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 12.89% in the coming years, owing to the popularity of cognitive and brain-enhancing products.

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Ashwagandha Market Regional Insights:

The Asia-Pacific region held the highest market share of 41.73% in the global Ashwagandha market in 2025. The region's growth can be attributed to the high production and consumption of Ashwagandha in countries such as India.

North America is the fastest-growing region in the global Ashwagandha market, growing at a CAGR of 11.55% from 2026 to 2035. The growth of the nutraceutical industry, along with the increasing popularity of natural supplements, and the presence of e-commerce platforms are the factors contributing to the growth of the Ashwagandha market in this region.

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Dabur India Ltd. launched new Ashwagandha tablets and herbal formulations, strengthening its stress-relief and immunity product portfolio.

launched new Ashwagandha tablets and herbal formulations, strengthening its stress-relief and immunity product portfolio. In June 2025, Himalaya Wellness Company introduced clinically validated Ashwagandha supplements, enhancing its research-driven product positioning.

introduced clinically validated Ashwagandha supplements, enhancing its research-driven product positioning. In September 2025, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. expanded its range with Ashwagandha churna and capsules, improving affordability and accessibility for mass consumers.

Major Ashwagandha Market Companies Listed in the Report are:

Dabur India Ltd.

Himalaya Wellness Company

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Ixoreal Biomed Inc. (KSM-66)

Natreon Inc. (Sensoril)

Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

Sabinsa Corporation

Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

NOW Foods

Gaia Herbs

Nature’s Way

Nature Made

GNC Holdings

Kerry Group

Swanson Health Products

Solaray

Four Sigmatic

NutraScience Labs

Xi’an Sost Biotech Co., Ltd.

Banyan Botanicals

Ashwagandha Market Segmentation

By Form / Product Type

Powder

Capsules & Tablets

Liquid / Extracts

Gummies / Others

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Sports Nutrition

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Distribution Channel

B2B (Bulk Supply)

B2C Online Retail Pharmacies / Drug Stores Specialty Stores Supermarkets / Hypermarkets



By Function / Health Benefit

Stress & Anxiety Relief

Immunity Enhancement

Energy & Stamina

Cognitive / Brain Health

Muscle Strength & Recovery

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

CONSUMER WELLNESS TRENDS ANALYSIS – Understand evolving consumer preferences for adaptogenic and plant-based supplements across demographics and regions.

– Understand evolving consumer preferences for adaptogenic and plant-based supplements across demographics and regions. CLINICAL EVIDENCE & FUNCTIONAL BENEFITS – Evaluate scientifically backed benefits of Ashwagandha in stress reduction, immunity, and cognitive performance.

– Evaluate scientifically backed benefits of Ashwagandha in stress reduction, immunity, and cognitive performance. QUALITY & STANDARDIZATION INSIGHTS – Assess sourcing, extraction processes, and standardization challenges across global markets.

– Assess sourcing, extraction processes, and standardization challenges across global markets. PRICING & SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS – Gain insights into raw material sourcing, cost structures, and global trade dynamics.

– Gain insights into raw material sourcing, cost structures, and global trade dynamics. INNOVATION & PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT TRACKER – Track new product launches, formulation innovations, and functional food integration.

– Track new product launches, formulation innovations, and functional food integration. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – Analyze strategies of leading players, including branding, distribution, and partnerships.

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