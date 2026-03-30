FDH Electronics Launches New eCommerce Website

COMMERCE, Calif., March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announces the launch of a new website for FDH Electronics, an FDH Aero division serving the mil-aero market’s electronic component needs.





The new site, FDHElectronics.com, provides a comprehensive and informative platform for accessing FDH Electronics’ range of product offerings, including the highest quality interconnect, wire and cable, and electromechanical product lines for the aerospace, defense and space markets. Designed with direct customer input, the new platform allows users to quickly and efficiently search for parts, verify availability, request quotes, and purchase online through a streamlined eCommerce experience.

“Supply chains across aerospace and defense have become more complex, and customers need faster ways to identify available products and secure the parts they depend on,” said Ian Locke, EVP - Sales, FDH Electronics. “This platform gives them a clearer path into our inventory and strengthens how FDH Electronics helps simplify procurement across the supply chain.”

Fully compatible for mobile browsing, the enhanced site improves speed, visibility, and ease of transaction, supporting the performance and responsiveness required across global aerospace and defense markets. The site has been built to encompass the full breadth of offerings by providing a one-stop shop for all aerospace electronics and electrical components.

“At FDH, we are always looking for ways to strengthen how we support our customers and partners,” Locke added. “Investments like this reflect our ongoing focus on improving access to our inventory and capabilities as the needs of the aerospace and defense supply chain continue to evolve.”

About FDH Electronics

FDH Electronics is a global one-stop shop with one of the most expansive inventory levels in the industry, built on FDH Aero’s industry-leading supply chain solutions. It supplies a variety of interconnect, wire and cable, and electromechanical components for the aerospace, defense, and space markets. FDH Electronics is your go-to resource for value-added connectors, 1553 Data Bus interconnect products, custom harnesses, high-performance aerospace-grade wire and cable, and high-frequency RF connectors. When you need critical interconnect or electromechanical components, you can rely on FDH Electronics to deliver.

To search by part number, please visit FDHElectronics.com.

About FDH Aero

FDH Aero is a trusted global supply chain solutions partner for aerospace and defense companies, helping to shape the industry by simplifying the supply chain. With over 60 years of experience, it specializes in hardware, electrical, consumables & expendables, and value-added services for global OEM and aftermarket customers. FDH is headquartered in Commerce, California, and has operations across the Americas, EMEA and APAC. FDH Aero – named the Best Place to Work in Aviation in 2025 – has locations in 15 countries across the globe, with more than 1,500 best-in-industry employees and over 650,000 square feet of inventory space.

For more information, please visit FDHAero.com.

Contact

Heather Rosenow

Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications

mediarelations@fdhaero.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a292d26d-5c07-48ef-a211-0350e27b06e5