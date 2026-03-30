CCC Intelligent Solutions Adds All Clear to Diagnostics Network

CHICAGO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform provider powering the insurance economy, today announced that All Clear Diagnostics and Calibration has been added as a provider within the CCC Diagnostics Network. Through the integration, repairers using All Clear’s sublet diagnostics and calibration services can have documentation automatically delivered into CCC ONE® workfiles. This gives collision repairers a digital way to capture scan and calibration details, reducing manual effort and creating more complete repair records.

The integration allows documentation from All Clear’s diagnostics and calibration services to flow directly into CCC ONE, including invoices and scan and calibration reports. Automating the delivery of this information helps repairers improve workflow efficiency and manage rising repair complexity while supporting consistent and thorough repair documentation. Activation is included at no additional cost for users of CCC ONE.

“With vehicles becoming more complex, diagnostics and calibrations are critical to performing safe, quality repairs,” said Dan Risley, vice president, market solutions, automotive services group at CCC. “Adding All Clear gives shops another trusted option within the CCC Diagnostics Network to simplify documentation and remove extra steps, all inside the workflows they already use every day.”

All Clear provides sublet diagnostics and calibration services directly to collision repair facilities, enabling shops to complete work outside of their in-house capabilities. With this integration, service documentation from All Clear can be automatically attached to the appropriate CCC ONE repair order, reducing the need for manual uploads or data entry.

“Seamless integration with CCC ONE allows shops to manage diagnostics and calibrations without disrupting their existing repair process,” said All Clear’s President, Justin Proctor. “It’s a way to reduce administrative tasks while making it easier for critical steps of the repair to be fully documented.”

All Clear is the newest member of the CCC Diagnostics Network, which includes multiple diagnostics and sublet service partners. Repairers have the flexibility to choose the providers that best meet their needs while supporting consistent and complete documentation in CCC ONE.

To learn more about CCC Diagnostics, visit cccis.com/diagnostics.

To learn more about All Clear, visit allcleardandc.com.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep ​lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

About All Clear

All Clear Diagnostics & Calibration is the trusted performance partner for collision repair facilities that demand precision, speed, and OEM-level accuracy. We specialize in OEM programming, ADAS calibrations, and complex mechanical and electrical services that keep today’s advanced vehicles safe, compliant, and road-ready.

At All Clear, we don’t just complete repairs — we restore vehicle integrity with precision, documentation, and OEM-standard processes. Partner with us to streamline operations, reduce sublet delays, and confidently return vehicles to pre-accident condition.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in CCC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar

mhellyar@cccis.com | 773.791.3675