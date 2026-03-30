AXIL Brands to Introduce GSX 3.0 and XCOR Pro Hearing Protection Products Nationwide at Sportsman’s Warehouse

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL), a leader in innovative hearing protection and enhancement technology, today announced that it will introduce two of its flagship electronic hearing protection products, the GSX 3.0 and XCOR Pro to Sportsman’s Warehouse stores nationwide. The rollout to Sportsman’s Warehouse stores is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with both products available in-store and online at Sportsmans.com.

This strategic retail expansion will make AXIL’s advanced tactical earbuds available to hunters, shooters, and outdoor enthusiasts across Sportsman’s Warehouse’s extensive network of locations, significantly increasing accessibility for customers who demand high-performance hearing solutions in the field and at the range.

“Sportsman’s Warehouse is a premier destination for outdoor and shooting sports enthusiasts, making it an ideal partner to bring our latest hearing protection innovations to more customers nationwide,” said Tyler Smith, Head of Global Sales at AXIL. “We are thrilled to introduce the GSX 3.0 and XCOR Pro in Sportsman’s Warehouse, giving hunters and shooters across the country easy access to industry-leading protection and performance they can trust in the most demanding environments.”

The GSX 3.0 represents the latest evolution in AXIL’s GS Extreme series, delivering up to 26 dB SNR of hearing protection, enhanced voice clarity, dramatically improved battery life (up to 15 hours), and Smart Sound Balance technology that automatically adjusts to the environment while compressing harmful impact noises.

The XCOR Pro is AXIL’s premium true wireless Bluetooth earbuds featuring HearPRO technology, offering superior 29 dB SNR noise reduction, situational awareness, up to 6X hearing amplification, and seamless Bluetooth connectivity for calls and audio streaming, all in a comfortable, all-day design built for serious shooting and hunting use.

For more information about the GSX 3.0, XCOR Pro, and AXIL’s full line of hearing protection products, visit goaxil.com.

About AXIL Brands, Inc.

AXIL Brands, Inc. (NYSE American: AXIL) is a global consumer products company specializing in premium hearing enhancement and protection solutions under the AXIL brand. From advanced electronic earbuds and earmuffs to passive earplugs, AXIL delivers innovative products designed for shooting sports, hunting, motorsports, work, and daily loud environments. The company is committed to preserving hearing health while enhancing the listening experience. For more information, visit goaxil.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “may,” “prepare,” “should,” and “focus,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s beliefs, projections, and current expectations, and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control and may cause the Company’s results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) the Company’s ability to grow its net sales and operations, including developing new and improved products, diversifying and expanding its distribution and retail channels, and expanding internationally, and perform in accordance with any guidance; (ii) the Company’s ability to generate sufficient revenue to support the Company’s operations and to raise additional funds or obtain other forms of financing as needed on acceptable terms, or at all; (iii) potential difficulties or delays the Company may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) the Company’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies and hearing enhancement and protection companies; (v) the concentration of the Company’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to the Company by changing purchasing or selling patterns; (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which the Company operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase the Company’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce the Company’s earnings; (vii) the Company’s ability to engage in acquisitions, investments, partnerships, strategic alliances or dispositions when desired; (viii) the Company’s ability to successfully accelerate its supply chain transition strategy and achieve the intended benefits; and (ix) the impact of unstable market and general economic conditions on the Company’s business, financial condition and stock price, including inflationary cost pressures, the possibility of an economic recession and other macroeconomic factors, geopolitical events, and uncertainty, increased tariffs and other trade restrictions and barriers, unemployment rates, decreased discretionary consumer spending, supply chain disruptions and constraints, labor shortages, ongoing economic disruption, including the effects of the U.S. federal government shutdown, the Ukraine-Russia conflict and conflict in the Middle East, and other downturns in the business cycle or the economy. There can be no assurance as to any of these matters, and potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. Other important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact: press@goaxil.com