DJI Avata 360, First 8K 360-Degree FPV Drone Announced, More Info at B&H Photo Video

DJI releases the Avata 360 FPV drone, the third Avata but first to incorporate 8K 360-degree video for limitless creativity.

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B&H is pleased to announce the Avata 360 from DJI. This is DJI’s first drone capable of capturing 8K 360-degree footage, while also delivering a solid 4K FPV experience with its dual mode rotating gimbal. The hybrid drone is available to customers in three bundles: Avata 360 with RC 2, Avata 360 Fly More Combo with RC 2, and Avata 360 Motion Fly More Combo.

DJI Avata 360 Fly More Combo with RC 2

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1960275-REG/dji_cp_fp_00000317_04_avata_360_fly_more.html

Key Features

360° 8K60 HDR & Single 4K60 Cameras

Seamlessly Switch Between Camera Modes

ActiveTrack 360 & Spotlight Tracking

Fly More Combo & RC 2 Remote

Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing

Vision Assist in Full-Color 1080p

RockSteady & HorizonSteady Stabilization

O4+ Video Transmission up to 12.4 Miles

Up to 23 Minutes of Flight Time

42GB of Integrated Storage

The standout feature of the Avata 360 is its 360 mode, which lets it capture an 8K 360-degree globe of video as it flies. This opens limitless creative possibilities, such as the ability to reframe a video, clip out different viewpoints, and more. This also maximizes the drone’s 23-minute flight time, eliminating the need for repetitive flights to capture multiple angles.

While the 360-degree camera opens a whole new way to produce aerial videos, the DJI Avata 360 still stays true to its FPV roots. The gimbal can rotate into Single Lens mode, where you get a traditional, front-facing lens with 4K FPV video capture.

360-degree video is not the only new addition to the Avata line. The Avata 360 drone now has omnidirectional obstacle sensing with full color 1080p Vision Assist and subject tracking. The additional sensing keeps each flight safer and works in tandem with the drone’s fully integrated propeller guards. Both ActiveTrack 360 and Spotlight work to keep subjects in frame as pilots fly freely or use pre-programmed maneuvers.

Of the available bundles on offer, the most immersive option is the Motion Fly More Combo, with the inclusion of DJI Goggles N3 and the DJI RC Motion 3 controller. In Single Lens mode, the goggles offer a thrilling sense of speed, but in 360 mode with head tracking enabled, the goggles let you look around for a realistic and completely immersive piloting experience.

These live views from the Avata 360 are received by pilots using DJI’s O4+ transmission system. An upgrade over the O4 system used by the Avata 2, O4+ sends 1080p video from up to 12.4 miles away. In addition to the Avata 360’s three bundles, this launch also includes essential accessories, such as an intelligent flight battery, a two-way charging hub, replacement lens kits, and spare propellers.

Learn More about DJI Avata 360 FPV Drone https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/video/news/dji-announces-the-avata-360-an-8k-360-degree-fpv-drone

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 50 years.

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Contact Information

Geoffrey Ngai

212-615-8820

B&H Photo Video

https://www.bhphotovideo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85ab6438-d625-4584-85c9-1f8b4064b874