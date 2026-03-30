Nasdaq Concludes Public Consultation on Nasdaq-100 Index® Methodology

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the resolution of its public consultation on proposed enhancements to the Nasdaq-100 Index® methodology. Following a transparent and open comment period, that opened February 2 and closed February 27, 2026, Nasdaq Global Indexes, has approved updates to the Nasdaq-100 Index methodology, effective May 1, 2026.

Nasdaq Global Indexes periodically reviews index methodologies through standard governance processes, and feedback submitted during the consultation informed the final determination. Following the review and evaluation of consultation submissions, Nasdaq will proceed with the updated methodology changes outlined in the Summary of Responses and Conclusions and the updated methodology , effective May 1, 2026.

The current methodology will remain in effect through April 30, 2026. Nasdaq Global Indexes will communicate implementation details through standard index notice channels in advance of the effective date.

About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes is one of the world's leading index providers, offering a comprehensive suite of rules-based benchmarks and indexes. The Nasdaq-100 Index® — which measures the performance of 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies — is tracked by more than 200 investment products with over $600 billion in assets under management globally. Nasdaq Global Indexes publishes and maintains more than 35,000 indexes across asset classes and geographies.

About Nasdaq

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Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100®, NDX®, QQQ®, and Nasdaq Stock Market® are registered trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. The information contained above is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. Neither Nasdaq, Inc. nor any of its affiliates makes any recommendation to buy or sell any security or any representation about the financial condition of any company. Statements regarding Nasdaq-listed companies or Nasdaq proprietary indexes are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors should undertake their own due diligence and carefully evaluate companies before investing. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

Information set forth in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will,” “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to future activities and results. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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Maximilian Leitenberger

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