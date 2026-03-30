Sagtec Global (NASDAQ: SAGT) to Launch Sovereign AI Data Center Powered by NVIDIA GPU Architecture; Infrastructure Pivot to Support Millions of Daily F&B Retail Ordering, Retail and Fintech Transactions

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT), a rapidly emerging leader in autonomous enterprise and data infrastructure, today announced a transformative strategic pivot with the launch of its proprietary Sovereign AI Data Center through its subsidiary, CL Technologies (International) Sdn Bhd (CL TECH)—positioning the Company at the convergence of AI infrastructure, fintech scalability, and high-volume F&B retail ordering and retail transaction processing.

The initiative marks Sagtec Global’s evolution into an integrated AI-driven infrastructure platform, purpose-built to support millions of daily transactions across retail and financial ecosystems while unlocking new high-margin, recurring revenue opportunities.

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2026, the facility will leverage NVIDIA’s high-performance GPU architecture to support millions of daily transactions across F&B retail ordering, retail operations, and fintech ecosystems.

Strategic Highlights & Operational Milestones

Scaling for Millions of Daily Transactions

The infrastructure is designed to support SAGT’s growing ecosystem, delivering high availability, low latency performance, and operational scalability.

NVIDIA-Accelerated Infrastructure

The deployment of GPU-based architecture enables real-time processing, improved system efficiency, and enhanced AI-driven capabilities across financial and retail workflows.

Expansion of CL TECH

As part of this initiative, SAGT will expand its subsidiary, CL Technologies (International) Sdn Bhd (CL TECH), which has been responsible for data management and analytics within the Group.

This expansion strengthens the Company’s ability to manage, structure, and analyze high-volume transactional data, supporting future AI-driven applications.

Advancing Data Sovereignty

The Sovereign AI Data Center will support compliance with evolving regulatory requirements by ensuring secure, jurisdiction-specific data handling.

Future Revenue Opportunities

The initiative supports SAGT’s long-term strategy to develop Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Fintech-as-a-Service offerings, contributing to recurring revenue streams.

Upcoming Financial Results

SAGT expects to release its full-year financial results in early April 2026.

CEO Commentary

"Owning our infrastructure is a natural progression as we scale," said the CEO of Sagtec Global Limited.

"With the integration of NVIDIA-powered systems and the continued development of CL Technologies (International) Sdn Bhd (CL TECH), we are strengthening our foundation in data and positioning the Group for long-term growth."

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a Nasdaq-listed technology company specializing in POS systems and enterprise software solutions, now expanding into strategic operating assets to create vertically integrated revenue streams.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Sagtec’s growth prospects, AI platform adoption, expansion into new markets and future monetization strategies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The proposed transaction described in this release remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as contemplated.

Sagtec undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com