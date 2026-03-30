Tokyo Lifestyle Partners with BrainAurora to Develop Integrated Platform for Cognitive Impairment and Functional Health Products in Japan and Southeast Asia

Tokyo, Japan, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Australia, today announced that it had entered into a strategic cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) with BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited (“BrainAurora”) (6681.HK), a seasoned player in China’s cognitive impairment digital therapeutics market. The two companies expect to explore an integrated platform in Japan and Southeast Asia, focusing on the deep integration of digital therapies for cognitive impairment with functional health products. By merging BrainAurora’s digital therapies with Tokyo Lifestyle’s premium functional health products, the two companies expect to create a comprehensive, digital health platform for elderly care.

Addressing the Global Challenge of Aging

The partnership arrives at a critical demographic turning point. In Japan, citizens aged 65 and over now comprise nearly 30% of the population. Similarly, Southeast Asia is experiencing a rapid demographic shift: Singapore is projected to reach “super-aged” status in 2026, while Malaysia’s elderly population continues to hit record highs.

As traditional single-intervention models struggle to meet the complex needs of aging societies, the global functional food and beverage market is surging. Valued at US$398.81 billion in 2025, the sector is projected to reach US$983.17 billion by 2034, with the Asia-Pacific region currently commanding a dominant 39.67% market share, according to Fortune Business Insights.

Key Contents of the Strategic Cooperation Agreement

Pursuant to the Agreement, which has an initial term of three years, Tokyo Lifestyle agrees to utilize its extensive retail footprint—including physical stores, e-commerce platforms, franchise operations, and wholesale channels—to design user-facing product systems and manage end-to-end customer delivery, from guided trials to after-sales support. BrainAurora agrees to lead the technical development, iterative software design, and localized regulatory compliance for its digital therapy products. BrainAurora also agrees to provide specialized technical training to Tokyo Lifestyle’s operations teams.

The collaboration aims to establish a “dual-wheel drive” cognitive health management system built on two core pillars:

Deep Product Integration: BrainAurora’s digital therapy products for cognitive impairment will be integrated with Tokyo Lifestyle’s functional health products to create a comprehensive “personalized digital therapy + nutritional intervention” solution.



Digital Health Management: A digital health platform is expected to power comprehensive health tracking, personalized interventions and multi-dimensional service integration.



Management Commentary

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented: “The global functional food and beverage market represents one of the fastest-growing segments within the broader nutraceuticals industry, driven by three key trends: a shift in consumer behavior from ‘passive treatment’ to ‘proactive prevention,’ rising demand for chronic disease management amid an aging population, and the increasing adoption of the ‘food as medicine’ concept.

“Against this backdrop, we are delighted to enter into a strategic partnership with BrainAurora to develop a mutually beneficial business model that leverages the complementary strengths of both companies. Our strong presence in Japan and Southeast Asia, supported by high brand recognition, established distribution channels, an extensive retail network, and a diversified product portfolio covering all aspects of healthy living, will be further enhanced by BrainAurora’s technical expertise and innovative platforms.

“Through this collaboration, we expect to substantially enhance our sales of health products and expand related distribution channels, enabling us to reach a broader base of consumers with both immediate and potential needs. In doing so, we aim to build long-term, stable service-driven consumer relationships and establish a sustainable source of recurring revenue. Together, we aim to accelerate market penetration, strengthen customer engagement, and unlock new revenue streams.

“At the same time, we believe BrainAurora’s international expansion will benefit from our well-established network and product capabilities. This partnership will not only create meaningful business opportunities, but also drive sustainable value for both companies while delivering long-term benefits to aging populations.”

The Board of Directors of BrainAurora stated: “We believe this strategic cooperation aligns with our long-term development strategy and supports the international expansion of our proven product capabilities, in-hospital operational expertise, and systematic delivery model from China to markets with diverse regulatory frameworks, payment systems, and market structures. By leveraging Tokyo Lifestyle’s complementary strengths, we aim to build a more resilient and scalable overseas business model, creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

About BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited

Founded in 2012, BrainAurora Medical Technology Limited (“BrainAurora”) is a seasoned player in China’s cognitive impairment digital therapeutics (the “DTx”) market, with a product pipeline covering both the assessment and intervention of a broad range of cognitive impairments induced by vascular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, psychiatric disorders and child development deficiencies, etc. BrainAurora is the first company in China that has developed a medical-grade DTx product for cognitive impairment, combining brain science with advanced artificial intelligence technologies, according to Frost & Sullivan. Its core product is an evidence-based, medical-grade system, the first cognitive impairment DTx product in China that has received regulatory approval.

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, collectible cards, trendy toys, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, Thailand, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Australia. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), collectible cards and trendy toys (including Pokémon cards, BE@RBRICK and other trendy products) and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the strategic cooperation with BrainAurora, the development of an integrated digital health platform, anticipated market penetration, customer engagement, and potential new revenue streams. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: 1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com