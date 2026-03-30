Willis launches new facility to address limited umbrella capacity in U.S. casualty market

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW), today announced the launch of the Willis Excess Liability Lineslip (WELL) facility, an umbrella insurance solution designed to help address limited capacity for large and complex casualty risks in the United States. WELL is designed for organizations seeking larger lead umbrella limits than are typically available in the traditional retail market, including businesses with complex or challenging risk profiles where appetite among domestic insurers may be limited.

The WELL facility provides up to $50 million of combined lead umbrella and first excess capacity, offering organizations an additional option for securing higher liability limits as insurers increasingly limit umbrella capacity in response to rising claim frequency and severity.

Developed by Willis’ North America Casualty team in London, part of the Direct & Facultative global specialty, the facility leverages the London market’s ability to syndicate capacity through a consortium of Lloyd’s syndicates, enabling clients to access broader limits through a single policy with one lead insurer establishing terms and conditions on behalf of participating markets. The facility offers up to $25 million in lead umbrella coverage, with the option to provide an additional $25 million in first excess capacity, helping organizations secure protection against catastrophic liability claims that exceed primary casualty limits.

“Our clients are navigating a U.S. casualty market where securing meaningful umbrella coverage has become increasingly difficult,” said James Sallada, Head of Casualty, North America, Willis. “With the WELL facility, we’re bringing together global capacity to provide organizations with access to higher limits, streamlined placement, and tailored solutions—helping them protect against catastrophic exposures and confidently manage complex risks.”

Key features of the WELL facility include a single policy form covering the full limit, one lead underwriter coordinating claims across participating markets and built-in enhancements such as disaster response cover, evacuation expenses and broadened protection for joint ventures. Coverage can be written on a claims-made, occurrence or occurrence-reported basis and tailored to meet specific client needs.

The facility is open to a broad range of industries and is available to Willis clients placing complex casualty risks requiring additional umbrella capacity. If interested in learning more, please get in touch with your Willis excess casualty representative.

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