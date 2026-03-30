Westwood Real Estate Income Fund Celebrates 25-Year Anniversary

DALLAS, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) today announced the 25th anniversary of the Westwood Real Estate Income Fund, marking a quarter-century of disciplined investing, durable income generation and successful active management of publicly-traded real estate securities.

Since its inception in 2001, the Fund has navigated multiple real estate and economic cycles while maintaining a philosophy grounded in detailed fundamental analysis, valuation discipline, and rigorous risk management. Furthermore, the fund’s distinctive focus on investing in preferred securities issued by REITs has enhanced its ability to consistently generate elevated yields compared to reference rates over the past 25 years.

“This milestone reflects more than longevity—it reflects our team’s dedication to delivering durable income and staying disciplined through changing market environments,” said John Palmer, lead portfolio manager on the fund.

The Fund continues to invest across traditional and emerging real estate sectors, including logistics, data centers, manufactured housing, and essential infrastructure platforms.

For more information on the Westwood Real Estate Income Fund, please visit westwoodfunds.com.

ABOUT WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE: WHG) is a boutique asset management firm that offers a diverse array of actively and passively-managed, outcome-oriented investment strategies, along with white-glove trust and wealth services, to institutional, intermediary and private wealth clients.

To determine if this Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s prospectus which may be obtained by downloading at westwoodfunds.com or calling 877.FUND.WHG (877.386.3944). Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Westwood Funds are distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC. (Member FINRA). Ultimus Fund Distributors and Westwood Funds (or Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.) are separate and unaffiliated.

Westwood Real Estate Income Fund seeks high current income and potential for modest long-term growth of capital.

There are risks involved with investing, including loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results, share prices will fluctuate and you may have a gain or loss when you redeem shares. Investing in the real estate industry or in real estate related securities involves the risks associated with direct ownership of real estate, which include, among other things, changes in economic conditions (e.g., interest rates), the macro real estate development market, government intervention (e.g., property taxes) or environmental disasters. These risks may also affect the value of equities that service the real estate sector.

Media Contact:

Sheana Suek

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.

214.756.6926

ssuek@westwoodgroup.com