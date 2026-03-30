Kaltura and Descript Partner to Drive AI-Powered Video Innovation in the Enterprise, Enabling Scalable Content Production Across Regulated Industries

New York, New York, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced a new strategic partnership with Descript, an AI-powered audio and video editing platform. The partnership will bring together Kaltura’s comprehensive suite of AI-powered video and avatars and Descript’s advanced video editing tools to organizations across all industries. The recently signed partnership has already resulted in a commercial deal to deploy AI-powered integrated digital content creation within a world-leading medical center.

Enterprises around the world are increasingly turning to AI-infused video content and agentic technology as a critical component of internal training, streamlined workflows, and customer engagement, to address mounting pressures to deliver faster results, improve accessibility, and maintain compliance with evolving regulations, with tools that keep human expertise central to content decisions. The ability to empower teams with intuitive, integrated technology has also become a strategic priority for businesses navigating the challenges of rising costs, employee burnout, and the global AI transformation.

“This is a pivotal moment for enterprises that are looking to transform their workflows with AI to remain competitive, and with our shared capabilities, organizations will be able to easily begin making impactful changes,” said Lior Bukshpan, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Kaltura. “The partnership reflects Kaltura’s continued investment in outcome-driven partnerships, focused on helping businesses adopt AI tools and avatar technology in practical, flexible, and intuitive ways, and signals a broader shift toward integrated, intuitive AI that enhances productivity without adding complexity.”

One of the partnership's first joint customers, a world-leading medical center, needed to scale video content production across departments, from training to internal communications, while meeting the compliance and governance requirements of a regulated healthcare environment. With plans to deploy across the organization, ease of use and human oversight were critical requirements.

Kaltura's AI avatar and video creation tools, combined with Descript's AI-powered script-based editing capabilities, enable teams to produce professional video content efficiently at enterprise scale with AI handling production tasks while subject matter experts maintain control over messaging and accuracy.

"Healthcare teams are under pressure to produce accurate video content at a pace that traditional workflows can't support. Descript gives them AI-powered editing that keeps humans in control of every content decision. Combined with Kaltura's enterprise video platform, teams get a complete workflow — from production through distribution — built for the governance requirements of regulated industries. Our first joint customer in healthcare is already scaling this across their organization," said Will Paulus, Vice President, Sales, Descript.

About Kaltura

Kaltura’s mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.



About Descript

Descript is an AI-powered video and audio editing platform that makes professional content creation accessible to everyone. By combining transcript-based editing with AI tools for audio enhancement, voice cloning, and generative media, Descript enables teams to produce studio-quality content without specialized expertise. Enterprise customers across healthcare, financial services, media, and technology use Descript to scale content production while maintaining human control over every creative decision. Learn more at descript.com