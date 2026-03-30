Volaris Group Acquires zetVisions GmbH, Strengthening Its Position in the Legal Entity Management Software Market

TORONTO, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group today announced the acquisition of zetVisions GmbH, a leading German software provider for enterprise equity and master data management. This further expands Volaris Group’s German portfolio in a high-growth segment. The company and its shareholders were advised by Marks Baughan Securities, London.

zetVisions GmbH is a specialized software provider headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany. For over 20 years, the company has been developing and implementing solutions that provide structured oversight, maintenance, and compliance for corporate entities across global jurisdictions. Its customers include numerous publicly listed companies, medium-sized businesses, and public sector entities. Based on more than 400 successfully completed projects across various industries, zetVisions offers in-depth expertise in international legal entity management.

Christian Sohn and Erik Tischner, Managing Directors of zetVisions GmbH, said, “Joining Volaris Group is an important step for the continued growth and innovation of zetVisions GmbH. We see great potential in the Volaris Group ecosystem to continue our growth trajectory, leverage the group's best practices, and further develop our solutions in the direction of AI. With over 1,000 portfolio companies, the group offers enormous added value through the exchange of knowledge and experience.”

Raimund Schlotmann, Portfolio Manager at Volaris Group, added: “With its deep expertise in this attractive market segment, zetVisions is an excellent fit for Volaris Group's focus. We look forward to supporting the zetVisions team in advancing their vision for Legal Entity Management software and continuing their success story.”

About Volaris Group

Volaris Group acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris focuses on enabling businesses to thrive in the markets they serve — through investment in people, products, and customer relationships. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

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