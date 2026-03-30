SCIENTURE Reports Year End 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Reports Significant Revenue Growth and Gross Margin Expansion in 2025

COMMACK, NY, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX) (“Scienture”), a holding company for existing and planned pharmaceutical operating companies focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers through the development, commercialization, and distribution of novel specialty products that address unmet market needs, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

2025 Financial Highlights Compared to 2024:

Net revenue increased 216% to $431,609 from $136,643





Gross Margin Expanded by 7,240 Basis Points to 76.8%





Excluding a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $26.3 million, net loss from continuing operations improved by approximately $37,000 year-over-year





As of December 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $6.7 million and positive working capital of approximately $5.2 million





Key Operational Highlights in 2025 and Subsequent Events:

Secured multiple PBM-led GPO rebate agreements, supporting expanded commercial coverage and formulary placement for Arbli ™





Executed institutional GPO agreements, expanding U.S. access to more than 2,500 healthcare institutions nationwide for Arbli ™





Achieved formulary inclusion with major national health plans for Arbli ™ , extending coverage to over 100 million lives





, extending coverage to over 100 million lives Received an Orange Book-listable patent for Arbli ™ (losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10mg/mL, the first and only FDA approved ready-to-use oral liquid losartan in the U.S. market for treating hypertension, reinforcing and expanding Scienture’s intellectual property position





(losartan potassium) Oral Suspension, 10mg/mL, the first and only FDA approved ready-to-use oral liquid losartan in the U.S. market for treating hypertension, reinforcing and expanding Scienture’s intellectual property position Established a strategic collaboration with BlinkRx for Arbli ™ to enhance patient access, fulfillment, and adherence through an integrated digital pharmacy and hub services platform





to enhance patient access, fulfillment, and adherence through an integrated digital pharmacy and hub services platform Received an Orange Book-listable patent for REZENOPY ™ (naloxone HCl) nasal spray 10 mg, the highest-dose FDA-approved naloxone HCl nasal spray for emergency opioid overdose treatment





(naloxone HCl) nasal spray 10 mg, the highest-dose FDA-approved naloxone HCl nasal spray for emergency opioid overdose treatment Formalized multiple commercial GPO agreements for REZENOPY™, expanding access to over 5,000 healthcare institutions and reaching approximately 60% of the U.S. institutional market, including first responders, EMS providers, and rehabilitation centers





Management Commentary

Narasimhan Mani, President and Co-CEO of Scienture, commented, “2025 was a transformational year for Scienture, highlighted by the successful launch of Arbli™ and strong early commercial traction in the approximately $241 million U.S. losartan market, representing 72 million prescriptions annually (IQVIA MAT December 2025). We delivered 216% revenue growth, significant gross margin expansion to 76.8%, and improved operating efficiency, while maintaining a solid balance sheet with $6.7 million in cash and positive working capital. Excluding a one-time, non-cash impairment charge, our net loss from continuing operations improved year over year, reflecting the underlying progress of the business.”

“We believe 2026 will reflect the momentum we’ve built across prescriber adoption, distribution, and patient demand for Arbli™, while also positioning us for the planned commercial launch of REZENOPY™ in the second quarter of 2026,” stated Shankar Hariharan, Executive Chairman and co-CEO of Scienture. “Our recently formalized GPO agreements for REZENOPY™ represent a meaningful step forward in expanding our institutional reach, providing access to more than 5,000 healthcare facilities and approximately 60% of the U.S. institutional market. With a U.S. naloxone market of approximately $141 million in annual sales and approximately 9.4 million prescription units, we believe REZENOPY™, as the highest-dose FDA-approved naloxone nasal spray, is well positioned to drive broader adoption and capture market share as we continue executing our commercialization strategy. In parallel, we are actively evaluating additional acquisition opportunities to further expand our product portfolio and drive long-term growth.”

2025 Financial Summary

Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2025 increased 216% to $431,609, compared to $136,643 in 2024, driven by initial sales of Arbli™ following its FDA approval and commercial launch in the third quarter of 2025. Full-year revenue reflects conservative adjustments for rebates and discounts, which are expected to stabilize as the product gains traction. Gross profit increased to $331,482 in 2025 compared to $6,005 in 2024, with gross margin increasing to 76.8%, compared to 4.4% in 2024, reflecting the transition to higher-margin branded pharmaceutical sales from prior lower-margin wholesale activity.

Total operating expenses were $42.9 million, primarily driven by a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $26.3 million. Excluding these charges, operating expenses were $16.6 million, compared to $14.7 million in 2024. Net loss from continuing operations was $41.5 million, largely attributable to the non-cash impairment. Excluding this one-time charge, net loss improved by $37,000 year-over-year.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had approximately $6.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $5.2 million in positive working capital.

About Arbli™

Arbli™ is a novel proprietary formulation of losartan, a widely prescribed angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) for hypertension. It is the first and only liquid formulation of losartan on the market that does not require compounding and has reduced dosing volume and long-term shelf life at room temperature storage. Arbli™ is FDA-approved for the treatment of hypertension in patients greater than six years old, for reducing the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy, and for treating diabetic nephropathy in certain patients with type 2 diabetes. By offering a safe, effective, and convenient liquid alternative, Arbli™ provides a tailored solution for patients who require or prefer a liquid formulation. As an FDA-approved product, Arbli™ provides consistent quality and dosing accuracy, addressing the risks and inconsistencies often associated with extemporaneously compounded losartan prescriptions. Arbli™ has two issued patents from the USPTO, which are also listed in the FDA Orangebook.

Arbli™ is the first and only oral liquid formulation of losartan approved by the U.S. FDA. Arbli™ comes in a 165 mL bottle as a peppermint flavored suspension that does not require refrigeration and has been approved for a shelf life of 24 months from the date of manufacture when stored at room temperature.

INDICATION

Arbli™ is an angiotensin II receptor blocker (ARB) indicated for:

Treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure in adults and children greater than 6 years old. Lowering blood pressure reduces the risk of fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events, primarily strokes and myocardial infarctions.





Reduction of the risk of stroke in patients with hypertension and left ventricular hypertrophy.





Treatment of diabetic nephropathy with an elevated serum creatinine and proteinuria in patients with type 2 diabetes and a history of hypertension.





IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Do not take Arbli ™ when pregnant. When pregnancy is detected, discontinue Arbli ™ as soon as possible. Drugs that act directly on the renin-angiotensin system can cause injury and death to the developing fetus. Arbli ™ can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Use of drugs that act on the renin-angiotensin system during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy reduces fetal renal function and increases fetal and neonatal morbidity and death.





Arbli can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Use of drugs that act on the renin-angiotensin system during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy reduces fetal renal function and increases fetal and neonatal morbidity and death. Do not co-administer Arbli ™ with aliskiren in patients with diabetes. Avoid use of aliskiren with Arbli ™ in patients with renal impairment (GFR <60 mL/min).





with aliskiren in patients with diabetes. Avoid use of aliskiren with Arbli in patients with renal impairment (GFR <60 mL/min). Do not administer Arbli ™ in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Arbli ™ has not been studied in patients with severe hepatic impairment.





in patients with severe hepatic impairment. Arbli has not been studied in patients with severe hepatic impairment. The most common adverse reactions are (incidence ≥2% and greater than placebo): dizziness, upper respiratory infection, nasal congestion, and back pain.





You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch, or call 1-800-FDA-1088. You may also contact Scienture at 1-833-754-4917.

Please see the full Prescribing Information for complete product information. For more information, talk to your healthcare provider.

About Hypertension

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is a cardiovascular condition, when the pressure in the blood vessels is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher). According to the CDC, hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects nearly half of adults in the United States, or approximately 119.9 million people. Hypertension is defined as a systolic blood pressure of 140 mmHg or higher, and diastolic blood pressure of 90 mmHg or higher. Hypertension is a risk factor for stroke and heart disease, which are leading causes of death in the U.S. Factors that increase the risk of having high blood pressure include: older age, genetics, being overweight or obese, not being physically active, high-salt diet and drinking too much alcohol. Hypertension is clinically diagnosed if, when blood pressure is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days is ≥ 90 mmHg.

About REZENOPY™

REZENOPY™ (naloxone HCl) Nasal Spray 10mg, is an opioid antagonist indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression in adult and pediatric patients. It is intended for immediate administration as emergency therapy in settings where opioids may be present.

REZENOPY™ nasal spray is for intranasal use only and is supplied as a carton containing two (2) blister packages each with a single spray device.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

REZENOPY™ (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray 10 mg is an opioid antagonist indicated for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose, as manifested by respiratory and/or central nervous system depression in adult and pediatric patients. It is intended for immediate administration as emergency therapy in settings where opioids may be present and is not a substitute for emergency medical care.

Important Safety Information

Contraindications: REZENOPY ™ nasal spray is contraindicated in patients known to be hypersensitive to naloxone hydrochloride or to any of the other ingredients.





nasal spray is contraindicated in patients known to be hypersensitive to naloxone hydrochloride or to any of the other ingredients. Warnings and Precautions:



Risk of Recurrent Respiratory and CNS Depression: Due to the duration of action of naloxone relative to the opioid, keep the patient under continued surveillance and administer additional doses as necessary while awaiting emergency medical assistance.



Risk of Limited Efficacy with Partial Agonists or Mixed Agonists/Antagonists: Reversal of respiratory depression caused by partial agonists or mixed agonists/antagonists, such as buprenorphine and pentazocine, may be incomplete. Larger or repeat doses may be required.



Precipitation of Severe Opioid Withdrawal: Use in patients who are opioid-dependent may precipitate opioid withdrawal. In neonates, opioid withdrawal may be life-threatening if not recognized and properly treated. Monitor for the development of opioid withdrawal.



Risk of Cardiovascular Effects: Abrupt postoperative reversal of opioid depression may result in adverse cardiovascular effects. These events have primarily occurred in patients who had pre-existing cardiovascular disorders or received other drugs that may have similar adverse cardiovascular effects. Monitor these patients closely in an appropriate healthcare setting after use of naloxone hydrochloride.





Adverse Reactions: The following adverse reactions were observed in a REZENOPY™ nasal spray clinical study: upper abdominal pain, nasopharyngitis, and dysgeusia.





For complete product information, including Patient Information, please refer to the full Prescribing Information.

About Scienture Holdings, Inc.

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: SCNX), through its wholly owned subsidiary, Scienture, LLC, is a comprehensive pharmaceutical product company focused on providing enhanced value to patients, physicians and caregivers by offering novel specialty products to satisfy unmet market needs. Scienture, LLC is a branded, specialty pharmaceutical company consisting of a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing and bringing to market unique specialty products that provide enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. The assets in development at Scienture are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments and channels. For more information please visit: www.scientureholdings.com and www.scienture.com.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements” within the federal securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance or future financial condition. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our company, our industry, our beliefs and our assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including for the products we may launch, the success those products may have in the marketplace, and our strategies related to those products. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These risks include risks relating to agreements with third parties; our ability to raise funding in the future, as needed, and the terms of such funding, including potential dilution caused thereby; our ability to continue as a going concern; security interests under certain of our credit arrangements; our ability to maintain the listing of our common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC; claims relating to alleged violations of intellectual property rights of others; the outcome of any current legal proceedings or future legal proceedings that may be instituted against us; unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating to our business plan; and those risks detailed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Scienture Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

Contact:

SCIENTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

20 Austin Blvd

Commack, NY 11725

Phone: (866) 468-6535

Email: IR@Scienture.com

Scienture Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2025 and 2024

December 31, 2025 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,662,008 $ 308,096 Accounts receivable, net 731,328 11,106 Inventory 213,408 - Prepaid expenses 262,278 4,560 Notes receivable - related party - 1,300,000 Other receivables - 4,138,770 Deferred offering costs 47,384 534,800 Current assets of discontinued operations - 8,145 Total current assets 7,916,406 6,305,477 Property, plant and equipment, net 15,500 17,500 Deposits - 22,039 Notes receivable 5,000,000 - Interest receivable 250,000 - Intangible assets, net 70,973,064 76,400,000 Goodwill - 21,372,960 Operating lease right-of-use assets 23,360 201,433 Deferred tax asset - 534,396 Total assets $ 84,178,330 $ 104,853,805 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,443,266 $ 2,898,683 Accrued liabilities 657,034 1,313,731 Other current liabilities - 5,441 Loan payable, related party - 415,000 Convertible note, net of debt discount - current portion - 2,285,423 Operating lease liability - current 24,137 63,334 Warrant liability 10,914 919,935 Development agreement liability - current portion 600,000 - Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 5,346 Total current liabilities 2,735,351 7,906,893 Convertible notes, net of debt discount - 612,275 Derivative liability - 2,296,834 Operating lease liability - net of current portion - 156,469 Development agreement liability 285,000 1,285,000 Deferred tax liability 11,037,595 13,524,213 Total liabilities 14,057,946 25,781,684 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Series A preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 0 and 9,211,246 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2025 and 2024 - - Series B preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 787,754 shares authorized; 15,759 shares issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2025 and 2024 - - Series C preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2025 and 2024 - - Series X preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 9,211,246 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of both December 31, 2025 and 2024 - - Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 40,630,815 and 8,750,582 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 1,015,000 and 0 shares unvested as of December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively 406 87 Additional paid-in capital 150,671,215 118,111,007 Accumulated deficit (80,551,237 ) (39,038,973 ) Total stockholders’ equity 70,120,384 79,072,121 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 84,178,330 $ 104,853,805



Scienture Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years Ended December 31, 2025 and 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Revenues $ 431,609 $ 136,643 Cost of sales 100,127 130,638 Gross profit 331,482 6,005 Operating expenses: Wage and salary expense 2,118,568 2,111,066 Professional fees 2,407,822 1,458,332 Accounting and legal expense 2,070,337 1,807,041 Technology expense 97,261 416,311 General and administrative 7,926,016 6,677,580 Research and development 1,956,270 2,236,690 Impairment loss 26,346,050 - Total operating expenses 42,922,324 14,707,020 Operating loss (42,590,842 ) (14,701,015 ) Non-operating income (expense): Change in fair value of warrant liability 909,020 (182,982 ) Change in fair value of derivative liability 2,296,834 180,383 Impairment of investment - (2,500,000 ) Loss on conversion of note payable (53,446 ) - Loss on disposition of subsidiaries (288,204 ) - Interest income 302,702 135,337 Loss on disposal of asset - (374,968 ) Interest expense (4,083,206 ) (1,335,631 ) Total non-operating expense (916,300 ) (4,077,861 ) Net loss from continuing operations (43,507,142 ) (18,778,876 ) Benefit / (provision) for income taxes 1,994,878 534,396 Net loss from continuing operations, net of tax (41,512,264 ) (18,244,480 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax - 27,310,278 Net (loss) income $ (41,512,264 ) $ 9,065,798 Net loss per common share from continuing operations Basic $ (2.70 ) $ (5.41 ) Diluted $ (2.70 ) $ (5.41 ) Net income per common share from discontinued operations Basic $ - $ 8.09 Diluted $ - $ 7.47 Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (2.70 ) $ 2.69 Diluted $ (2.70 ) $ 2.48 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,347,312 3,375,325 Diluted 15,347,312 3,653,609



