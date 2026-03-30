PHK Investments Appointed IR & Financial Media Partner for Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMR)

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHK Investments LLC, an investor relations and financial media firm specializing in undervalued public companies, today announced that it has been appointed as the investor relations and financial media partner for Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: HMR), an Athens-based, asset-light maritime platform with 40 years of operating history.

Under the agreement, PHK Investments will deploy a full-stack investor relations and digital media program for Heidmar through a three-month “Unify” package trial, with the option to extend to 12 months. Services will include content creation, targeted investor outreach, Finance influencer distribution, email and SMS campaigns, in-house video production, company trailer and interview series.

As part of the partnership, Heidmar has launched a dedicated investor-facing YouTube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/@HeidmarStock?sub_confirmation=1

All investor resources can be found at

https://beacons.ai/heidmar

“The IR and financial media industry has a trust problem. Too many firms take any client. We built PHK Investments on a different model - fewer, higher‑conviction clients and a strict filter: we only work with companies we believe are undervalued, making our job easy,” said Hector Earley, Chief Executive Officer of PHK Investments LLC. “Heidmar represents everything we look for: analyst targets of 3-5 dollars against a share price below 1 dollar, triple-digit revenue growth, insider buying, approximately 90% insider ownership, one of the tightest NASDAQ floats, yet trading at distressed-like valuation levels. Our role is to make sure investors see what is already there.”

About Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp.

Heidmar is a commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market, with operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company offers vessel owners a one-stop solution for crude oil and refined products shipping services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com.

About PHK Investments LLC

PHK Investments LLC is an investor relations and financial media firm specializing in undervalued listed companies. PHK combines content creation, digital distribution, influencer partnerships, and targeted outreach to connect compelling investment stories with retail and institutional investors. For more information, please visit www.phkinvestments.com.

Disclosure and Forward-Looking Statements

PHK Investments LLC has been engaged and compensated by Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. for IR and financial media services. This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities.

Media & IR:

hector@phkinvestments.com

+1 307 998 5220