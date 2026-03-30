SolStake Tv Launches Initial Exchange Offering on Coinstore: unstoppable creator-fan monetization platform on Solana

Singapore, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coinstore has announced the official IEO of SolStake Tv’s native token -STV($STV) on its spot trading platform. The token is set to be listed as STV/USDT pair, and will begin trading on April 4th, with the private sale live on March 30th.





IEO Overview

Token name: SolStake Tv

Token symbol: STV

Total issue supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 10,000,000

IEO Start Date: Fri, 30 March 2026

Listing Date (Launch Date): 04 April 2026

Duration: 4 Day

Solstake.tv is built as a creator-first streaming platform that aims to mitigate the risks of deplatforming and arbitrary content restrictions, while maintaining responsible operational standards.

The platform integrates decentralized infrastructure and Web3-native tools to create a more resilient streaming environment. By utilizing Livepeer for video delivery, Solstake.tv enables a distributed and censorship-resistant streaming layer, reducing reliance on traditional centralized platforms.

Resisting the Deplatforming Era

In an era of increasing censorship and opaque moderation, Solstake.tv provides a resilient alternative. Utilizing Livepeer’s decentralized video protocol, the platform ensures that creators own their reach without the fear of sudden takedowns.



To bridge the gap between Web2 familiarity and Web3 power, Solstake.tv has integrated a frictionless onboarding suite:

Non-Custodial Access: Powered by Turnkey, creators and fans manage their assets via embedded wallets without complex seed phrase management.

Powered by Turnkey, creators and fans manage their assets via embedded wallets without complex seed phrase management. Instant Fiat On-Ramps: Integration with MoonPay allows viewers to discover, pay, and participate in the ecosystem in seconds, removing the traditional barriers to entry for mainstream fans.

30 Million Fans: The Creator Powerhouse

Solstake.tv isn’t just a technical proof-of-concept; it is a platform backed by massive cultural influence. More than 20 top-tier creators — predominantly from the USA — have already committed to the ecosystem, bringing a combined reach of over 30 million subscribers from traditional platforms like YouTube, X (Twitter), and IG.

Major headliners who will be streaming exclusively on Solstake.tv multiple times per week include:

ZIAS!: Over 6.1 million YouTube subscribers across his primary channels.

Over 6.1 million YouTube subscribers across his primary channels. No Jumper: The cultural juggernaut with 4.9 million YouTube subscribers.

The cultural juggernaut with 4.9 million YouTube subscribers. Memezee: A viral sensation with over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers.

STV Tokenomics: Utility-First and Aggressively Deflationary

The STV token is the lifeblood of the Solstake.tv protocol, engineered with a fixed supply and a “burn-heavy” mechanism to ensure long-term ecosystem health.

Native Settlement: All protocol revenue is denominated and settled exclusively in STV, creating constant organic demand as the platform scales.

All protocol revenue is denominated and settled exclusively in STV, creating constant organic demand as the platform scales. 40% Burn Rate: To reward long-term participants, 40% of all platform fees are permanently burned, directly reducing the circulating supply and creating a scarcity engine driven by platform activity.

Roadmap to Mainnet

Solstake.tv is currently in Devnet test mode, undergoing rigorous security audits to ensure a robust environment for its high-profile creators and their millions of fans. Following the conclusion of these audits, the Mainnet public launch is scheduled for late April or early May 2026.

“Solstake.tv is built to be more resilient to deplatforming while operating responsibly,” the team stated. “By pairing Livepeer’s infrastructure with frictionless Web3 tools, we are enabling creators like ZIAS! and No Jumper to interact with their fans in a way that is truly unstoppable.”

SolStake Tv Official Media

Website|Twitter|Telegram|Instagram|Tiktok



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.