Aerospace Composites Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 109.14 Billion by 2035 Due to Rising Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft | SNS Insider

Austin, March 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the Aerospace Composites Market size was valued at USD 33.55 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 109.14 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 12.53% over the forecast period of 2026-2035.

The increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft across commercial, military, and space sectors, along with rapid advancements in carbon fiber, thermoplastic composites, and automated manufacturing technologies, are the primary factors driving the global aerospace composites market growth.

Aerospace Composites Market Size and Forecast:

Market Size in 2025: USD 33.55 Billion

USD 33.55 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 109.14 Billion

USD 109.14 Billion CAGR: 12.53% from 2026 to 2035

12.53% from 2026 to 2035 Base Year: 2025

2025 Forecast Period: 2026–2035

2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024





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The U.S. Aerospace Composites Market was valued at USD 10.09 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 24.92 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.28% over 2026-2035.

The global aerospace composites market is dominated by the U.S., attributed to strong aircraft production, advanced manufacturing capabilities, and significant defense modernization initiatives.

Rising Demand for Lightweight and Fuel-Efficient Aircraft to Drive Market Growth Globally

The primary structural growth driver for the aerospace composites market is the increasing demand for lightweight, fuel-efficient aircraft across commercial aviation, defense, and space exploration sectors. With over half of aerospace composites demand driven by commercial and military aircraft programs, the need for high-performance materials continues to grow.

Advancements in carbon fiber composites, thermoplastics, automated fiber placement, and additive manufacturing are enhancing structural efficiency, durability, and scalability. Additionally, increasing investments in R&D, favorable aerospace regulations, and growing adoption in next-generation aircraft platforms are accelerating global market expansion.

Aerospace Composites Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer dominated the market with the highest revenue share in 2025 due to its superior strength-to-weight ratio and extensive use in aircraft structures. Ceramic Matrix Composites are expected to register the fastest CAGR during 2026-2035 driven by high-temperature engine applications.

By Aircraft Type

Commercial aircraft accounted for the largest revenue share in 2025 due to high production volumes and increasing air travel demand. The spacecraft segment is projected to witness the fastest growth due to expanding satellite and space exploration programs.

By Resin Type

Thermoset composites held the largest share in 2025 owing to their established use in aerospace structures. Thermoplastic composites are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR due to recyclability and faster processing advantages.

By Application

Primary structures dominated the market due to extensive use in fuselage, wings, and tail assemblies. Engine components are expected to grow rapidly due to increasing demand for heat-resistant and lightweight materials.

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Aerospace Composites Market Regional Insights:

North America held the largest revenue share of approximately 40% in 2025 in the aerospace composites market, supported by strong presence of major aircraft manufacturers, advanced R&D capabilities, and high defense spending.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, growing at a CAGR of 16.04%, driven by increasing aircraft production, rising defense budgets, and expanding aerospace manufacturing in countries such as China, India, and Japan.

Europe is witnessing steady growth due to strong aircraft production capabilities, presence of leading players, and increasing focus on sustainable aviation technologies.

Latin America is experiencing moderate growth due to expanding aircraft manufacturing in Brazil and increasing MRO activities.

Middle East & Africa is also growing steadily with rising investments in aviation infrastructure, airline expansion, and defense modernization programs.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Aerospace Composites Market Report:

Toray Industries Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Solvay SA

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Teijin Limited

Owens Corning

Materion Corporation

Gurit Holding AG

TenCate Advanced Composites BV

Park Aerospace Corp.

Huntsman Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Kineco Kaman Composites India Pvt. Ltd.

Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Lee Aerospace Inc.

General Electric Company

Safran SA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

Aerospace Composites Market Recent Developments:

Toray Industries expanded its aerospace-grade carbon fiber production capacity to meet rising demand from next-generation aircraft and defense programs.

Hexcel Corporation secured long-term supply agreements with major aircraft manufacturers to support increased production of commercial aircraft programs.

Solvay advanced its thermoplastic composite technologies to enhance manufacturing efficiency and sustainability in aerospace applications.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

MATERIAL INNOVATION & TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand developments in carbon fiber, thermoplastics, and hybrid composites.

helps you understand developments in carbon fiber, thermoplastics, and hybrid composites. MANUFACTURING PROCESS & AUTOMATION INSIGHTS – helps analyze automated fiber placement, 3D weaving, and additive manufacturing trends.

helps analyze automated fiber placement, 3D weaving, and additive manufacturing trends. APPLICATION & PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS – helps evaluate structural efficiency, durability, and fuel efficiency improvements.

helps evaluate structural efficiency, durability, and fuel efficiency improvements. REAL-WORLD PERFORMANCE VS DESIGN EXPECTATIONS – helps identify gaps between design efficiency and operational performance.

helps identify gaps between design efficiency and operational performance. SUPPLY CHAIN & OEM COLLABORATION ANALYSIS – helps assess partnerships between composite manufacturers and aircraft OEMs.

helps assess partnerships between composite manufacturers and aircraft OEMs. SUSTAINABILITY & RECYCLABILITY IMPACT – helps analyze eco-friendly composite solutions and regulatory impact.

Aerospace Composites Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 33.55 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 109.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 12.53% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Material Type: (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer, Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer, Ceramic Matrix Composites)

• By Resin Type: (Thermoset Composites, Thermoplastic Composites, Hybrid Composites)

• By Aircraft Type: (Commercial Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Spacecraft)

• By Application Type: (Primary Structures, Secondary Structures, Engine Components) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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